Former “Idol” Contestant Still in Jail for Fatal Accident

A former “American Idol” contestant accused of running over a man with his truck and killing him will remain in a South Carolina jail pending toxicology results from state authorities, a judge said Thursday.

Circuit Judge Daniel Hall ended the hearing without setting bail for 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy, according to media reports.

The country music singer was charged as an adult and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of fatal drugged driving.

Authorities said Kennedy inhaled marijuana from a vaporizer on Feb. 8 before driving down a residential road and hitting Larry Duane Parris outside the shop where the 54-year-old repaired boats in Spartanburg County.

Kennedy’s attorney, Ryan Beasley, said Thursday that his client is currently on suicide watch in jail and needs to be released or sent to an alcohol and drug treatment facility, The State newspaper reported. Beasley previously called the incident a “terrible accident” and said his client was deeply sorry.

Hall said another judge has already ordered Kennedy to remain in jail until toxicology results are in. He indicated that, as of Thursday, the results were not available.

Kennedy was among the top five finalists on ABC’s talent show last year, but dropped out of the competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone dressed in what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. Kennedy apologized at the time for the video, saying it “showed actions that should not be taken in that way.”

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told reporters that the video was made when Kennedy was 12 years old and had been taken out of context. She said Kennedy was imitating characters from the movie “The Strangers: Prey at Night.”

Kennedy’s hometown is listed as Roebuck, which is just south of Spartanburg.