Former ‘X Factor’ Contestant’s Fiancee Dies Hours Before Wedding

Tom Mannformer contestant on the talent show “XFactor”, released the news that his fiancée Danny Hampson He lost his life this weekend, just a few hours before being married.

The member of stereo kicks, Tom Mann spoke after his girlfriend died last Saturday, June 18, the same day his wedding was scheduled. However, the singer did not give details of the reason for the death; the only thing he said was that Hampson, a 34-year-old publicist, did not suffer from any apparent illness that could trigger her death.

But this is not the first time that Mann and Hampson were about to get married, September 25, 2020 was the date on which they made their first wedding plans, but the COVID-19 pandemic crossed and they had to prolong the event, almost two years later. At the time, Dani shared a post in which she expressed that she couldn’t wait to join Tom, but that the world seemed to have other plans.

But Dani not only left this world without finalizing her marriage to Tom, but also left Bowie, the baby that he has in common and that, recently, he turned six months old. On the day of his birth, on October 18, Hampson shared a photograph of the newcomer, assuring that his existence had changed the lives of both her and her fiancé.

Tom Mann poses with his partner, Dani Hampson, when she was pregnant with Bowie in October 2021. ( Capture )

Recently, Tom’s fiancee had shared a video where the singer performed “Cold Heart”, a song by Dua Lipa and Elton John, on the occasion of Bowie’s six months, as it was a theme that he heard repeatedly during the gestation period:

“Happy six months, my dear boy. I played this song almost every day of my third trimester, it was on my labor playlist and it was number 1 the day Bowie was born… determined to make it ´our song´ and because it always reminds us of life ”.

Tom waited until yesterday to speak publicly about the loss of his son’s mother, describing Dani as “the brightest light in any room”.

In the Instagram post, she added that she would miss Dani forever: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but my dear Dani, my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life, passed away in the early hours of Saturday the 18th. of June. What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.”