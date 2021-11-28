Formula 1 in mourning: Frank Williams died, he was 79 years old

The Formula 1 team confirms the death of the team founder. Domenicali: “He was a true giant of our sport”

Frank Williams died, he was 79 years old. This was announced by the Formula 1 team he founded. “With great sadness, on behalf of the Williams family, the team confirms the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team principal of Williams Racing.” Remained in a wheelchair after a car accident in 1986, Sir Frank was a member of the board of directors of the team he founded in 1977 until 2012. , until September 2020, the moment of the change of ownership of Williams sold to the US investment fund Dorilton Capital.

Last title in 1997 – The F1 team has won nine constructors ‘titles, the last in 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve, also driver champion with seven wins this season, and Heinz-Harald Frentzen finished second after Michael Schumacher’s exclusion from the drivers’ standings in the last race. of the year in the European GP held in Jerez. There were seven drivers’ world championships won by Williams. In total, 16 titles were won.

“True Giant” – “He was a true giant of our sport who overcame the toughest challenges in life and fought every day to win on and off the track,” said Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO. According to Jost Capito, Williams chief executive and team principal, the founder of the team “was one of a kind and a true pioneer. Despite the considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships, making us one of the teams. most successful in the history of the sport. Its values, including integrity, teamwork and a proud independence and determination, remain the core ethics of our team and its legacy, as well as the name of the Williams family under which we run with pride “.

