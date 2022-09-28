Four exercises to stretch and prevent back pain

The return to the routine entails, for many, spending many hours sitting down again, which makes back and neck pain increase. For this reason, the Pin Twins ( @gemelas_pin) propose this week a routine to strengthen this area and thus avoid possible ailments.

Routine Training 4 repetitions 10 Duration 10′

This workout lasts 10 minutes and you can do it every day. It is made up of 4 exercises and 10 repetitions of each of them. In addition, you will not need material to carry it out.

This activity was recorded at The Corporate Gym facilities.

Exercise 1

Get into a quadruped position and support yourself only on one arm. The other leaves it free to do lateral raises with it.

Exercise 2

In the same quadruped position and supported only on one arm, rotate with the other.

Turn your arm as far as you can go, don’t force it.

Exercise 3

Lie on your back with your legs bent and elevated and your arms stretched vertically, more or less at chest height. Once in this position, he brings his arms behind his head, while you stretch your legs and lower them. You don’t have to stretch all the way, just as far as you can.

Exercise 4

Lying on your back again and with your legs bent, keep your feet and arms on the ground. Then move your arms over and over above your head, stretching and shrinking them, but without lifting them off the ground.

Remember that you can do as many sets as you want during this 10-minute workout. Do it every day and forget about back pain.

