Four series that you cannot miss with the arrival of summer – EXTRADIGITAL

Summer is just around the corner and the main streaming platforms renew their series offer. Premieres and new seasons of well-known fiction dotted the second half of June. Our colleagues from ‘Out of Series’ reveal to us on ExtraDigital the best entertainment content that you will find on the new AMC+, HBO Max and Disney+.

AMC+ – Brockmire– Premiere June 16

The AMC group has been the last to create its own streaming service in our country (with the usual “+” at the end of the name, of course). Among the avalanche of series with which he has debuted, is ‘Brockmire’, the series starring Hank Azaria in which he plays a disgraced baseball announcer and which is equal parts a love letter to American sports and the most black-and-white comedy of recent times.

HBO Max – Westworld Season 4 – Premiere June 27

More than two years after the premiere of its third season, we return to the world created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, in a new chapter of the war between humans and machines. We meet our favorite performers again, although in some cases in very different roles from the previous three seasons, who will once again bring us beautiful settings and costumes, violence and complicated plots until our heads ache.

Disney+ – Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 – Premiere June 28

One of the great surprises of last season returns with its leading cast – Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gómez – in full. And, of course, with a mystery to solve that directly affects them. Joining the cast in this new season are Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine herself.

Disney+– Atlanta, Season 3 – Premieres June 29

The third season of Donal Glover’s great and unclassifiable creation finally arrives in Spain. With the initial premise of a trip to Europe, following a Paper Boi concert tour, ‘Atlanta’ does the most difficult thing again: that we don’t know what we’re going to see every time we sit down to enjoy a new episode.

Author: Carlos Navas, director of ‘Out of Series’