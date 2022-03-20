Four US soldiers killed during NATO exercise in Norway

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Egypt shows the recently discovered tombs in the necropolis of the Pharaohs
00:24
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cancel a visit to Belize due to indigenous protests
00:22
-
The governor of New York promotes reform so that judges have more decision on bail
01:50
-
The attack against David Ortiz in 2019 was allegedly planned by a Dominican narco
00:27
-
Many come together to help residents who lost everything to the fire in Texas
01:45
-
A rescue helicopter crashes in Los Angeles but its occupants make it out alive
00:19
-
News at Night 03-19
-
At least 10 injured in shooting at Arkansas auto show. There are several children among the victims
00:21
-
More than 200 people register in Brazil to go to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion
01:56
-
Pope Francis visits a hospital where Ukrainian refugee children remain in Italy
00:20
-
Half of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled the bombs are children
00:22
-
The crisis worsens in Ukraine: the attacks continue and more than 3.2 million people flee the country
01:25
-
This is how this cheerleader freed a basketball that had gotten stuck
00:34
-
Hundreds of people evacuated and dozens of buildings devastated by fire in Texas
00:20
-
Toy maker creates lego figures with the image of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
00:27
-
In California, a Latino party decoration store joins in sending aid to Ukrainians
01:41
-
California Advises Newly Released Immigrants from Adelanto Detention Center
01:18
-
The White House eliminates a rule implemented by Trump to expedite express deportations
00:57
-
Dozens of migrants destroy the Immigration offices in Tapachula, Mexico
00:20
-
They identify the minor responsible for the accident that left nine dead in Texas
01:17
-
UP NEXT
Egypt shows the recently discovered tombs in the necropolis of the Pharaohs
00:24
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cancel a visit to Belize due to indigenous protests
00:22
-
The governor of New York promotes reform so that judges have more decision on bail
01:50
-
The attack against David Ortiz in 2019 was allegedly planned by a Dominican narco
00:27
-
Many come together to help residents who lost everything to the fire in Texas
01:45
-
A rescue helicopter crashes in Los Angeles but its occupants make it out alive
00:19
-
News at Night 03-19
-
At least 10 injured in shooting at Arkansas auto show. There are several children among the victims
00:21
-
More than 200 people register in Brazil to go to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion
01:56
-
Pope Francis visits a hospital where Ukrainian refugee children remain in Italy
00:20
-
Half of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled the bombs are children
00:22
-
The crisis worsens in Ukraine: the attacks continue and more than 3.2 million people flee the country
01:25
-
This is how this cheerleader freed a basketball that had gotten stuck
00:34
-
Hundreds of people evacuated and dozens of buildings devastated by fire in Texas
00:20
-
Toy maker creates lego figures with the image of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
00:27
-
In California, a Latino party decoration store joins in sending aid to Ukrainians
01:41
-
California Advises Newly Released Immigrants from Adelanto Detention Center
01:18
-
The White House eliminates a rule implemented by Trump to expedite express deportations
00:57
-
Dozens of migrants destroy the Immigration offices in Tapachula, Mexico
00:20
-
They identify the minor responsible for the accident that left nine dead in Texas
01:17