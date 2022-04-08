Fourth dose of vaccine: ok in Italy. For whom and when the anti-Covid recall is indicated

Rome, 8 April 2022 – Go ahead in Italy at the fourth dose from vaccine anti-Covid. This was decided by the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Iss and CSS, after the pronouncement of Ema and Ecdc on the second booster dose of the anti Covid-19 vaccine (second booster), and the meeting of the Aifa CTS. A joint note contains directions on administration. First of all i recipients (for whom is the fourth dose recommended?), i times (when to do it?), with which vaccines. It also reiterates “the priority of putting in maximum protection all subjects who have not yet received the first booster dose, and for whom the same has already been recommended – continues the note – and to promote, recalling its absolute importance, the administration of the fourth vaccine dose in all subjects with marked impairment of the immune response due to causes related to the underlying disease or pharmacological treatments, and to subjects undergoing solid organ transplantation. It should be remembered that for the latter category the administration of the fourth dose should be considered equivalent to a booster dose, consisting of the primary vaccination course of three doses “.

The recall (fourth dose) is intended for people who have completed or exceeded 80 years of agefor guests of Rsa and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between i 60 and 79 years old. The second booster was already provided for so-called ‘fragile’ patients with immunosuppression. In fact, at the end of February the Technical Scientific Commission of the Medicines Agency authorized the fourth dose to severely immunosuppressed subjects, to be received no earlier than four months after the last injection.

Subjects over 80

Subjects at risk over 60 (60-79 years)

Severely immunosuppressed subjects

The note refers to vaccines a mRna (Pfizer or Modern). It is specified that administration is recommended “in the dosages authorized for the booster dose”.

On the timing of the fourth dose, the note from the Ministry and Aifa underlines that “a minimum interval of at least must have elapsed 120 days from the first booster dose. “After the third dose they must be passed at least 4 months.

At present, the fourth dose recommendation does not apply to “subjects who contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the first booster dose”, ie after the third dose.

