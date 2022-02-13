France, the project of neighborhoods only for Christians of the Smartbox entrepreneur: it is controversy- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

A group of French entrepreneurs, financed by Pierre-Edouard Strin who made his fortune with smartboxes, presented the project Monasphre of Christian oases

PARIS Three French entrepreneurs are building Christian oasesvillas with gardens outside the big cities but close to monasteries, to offer a fully autonomous private life, fraternal closeness with other Christian families and being rooted within a territory, for a true relational and spiritual ecology. The Monasphre project started last January by Clos Saint-Gabriel, a group of 17 houses between 84 and 180 square meters, imagined as a neighborhood that integrates with the village of Ile-Bouchard, in the heart of the Touraine, 250 kilometers southwest of Paris. The place was chosen because it is located one kilometer from the Saint-Gilles church, where in 1947 the Madonna appeared to four children.

In the Monasphre site it is explained that the Clos Saint-Gabriel it embodies the promise of a life close to an important spiritual place, which presents the right balance between family quiet and fraternal relationship with neighbors. The first houses still to be built are already for sale, for a delivery scheduled for 2024. The three Catholic entrepreneurs behind the initiative are Damien Thomas, 32, Charles Wattebles, 29, and the more successful Pierre-Edouard Strin, 47, who made his fortune in 2003 with the Smartbox gift boxes and the financier of the project. The idea of ​​founding these new neighborhoods responds to two needs: on the one hand, to support the trend that affects many French people and which has become accentuated with the pandemic, of leave the big cities where real estate prices are now inaccessible to get closer to nature and perhaps realize the dream of a house with a garden; on the other offer practicing Catholics the opportunity to live according to their faith in a protected environment, surrounded by other families of the same orientation.

And here the controversy arose, because the setting of a real estate crusade in contrast with the French politics of recent months, or the determination to denounce and fight communitarianism, the temptation to living among equals on the basis of values ​​that are not secular and universalist ones of the Rpublique. In particular, the fight against communitarianism, above all, the fight against Islamist separatism, with a law wanted by President Macron to prevent the radical fringes of Islam from seceding from the Republic and living among themselves according to the rules dictated by the Koran instead of respecting the principles of the Republic . The Monasphre project aimed at traditionalist Catholics and not to the Salafist Muslims, but the problem still arises, and at Ile-Bouchard there are those who are not happy. We hate communitarianism when it comes from Muslims but we value it when it comes from Christians, protests city councilor Guy Jouteux interviewed by Libration.

born a collective of about ten people which also includes Betty Delavenna, who wonders: If children never meet others, how will they be able to live in society? The promoters have already identified many other places, throughout France, where to build their Christian oases, also strengthened by the ideological support of many men of the Church. For example, Monsignor Pierre-Antoine Bozo, bishop of Limoges writes: Monastic life has greatly contributed to shaping European culture (…). a good idea to come and find yourself in the shadow of the monasteries. Thanks to the dynamic team of Monasphre (…) whoever wants to can live in these contemporary oases and take advantage of the fruitful exchanges that the Holy Spirit suggests. In front of accusations of communitarianismthe promoters assure in a press release that they will evaluate all purchase requests, without religious prism.