News

Francesca Manzini totally unveiled on the web. Busty sensuality

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Francesca Manzini. The nice imitator and TV presenter shows herself in an unprecedented version on the web showing off all her disruptive sensuality

Francesca Manzini wedding
Francesca Manzini and Gerry Scotti (Instagram)

The new edition of “Strip the News” it started on the small screen on September 27th. Vanessa Incontrada and Alessandro Siani they were the pioneering presenters of the 2021 / ’22 season of the satirical news of Canale 5 that got us used to great news and changes that will be revealed during the episodes.

The creator of the program, Antonio Ricci, has in fact announced that this year we will see a relay of presenters. The next on the waiting list are the Sicilians Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari; historians will not be missing Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti. At the end, however, Gerry Scotti will accompany two extraordinary women: Michelle Hunziker and (for the third consecutive time) the talented imitator Francesca Manzini. The latter was recently on TV in a role as difficult as it is fun.

WATCH HERE >> Fabrizio Corona in a love triangle: this time he combines it big!

Francesca Manzini: new and sensual version on the web. Fans go wild

Francesca Manzini was the fourth judge of the last episode of “Such and Which Show” on Rai Uno. The actress born in 1990 is not a new face of the program; previously, in fact, he had held the role of competitor.

She returned this time to express her opinion on the performances of the VIPs in this year’s competition, “hiding” however in disguise. The artist is best known for her two extraordinary gifts as an imitator. Over the course of his career he has personified numerous characters, managing to perfectly capture their essence, like Loredana Bertè, Elisabetta Gregoraci, Mara Venier, Maria De Filippi, Simona Ventura, Sabrina Ferilli, Giusy Ferreri or Malika Ayane.

In the presence of Carlo Conti and his fellow judges (Loretta Goggi, Cristiano Malgioglio And Giorgio Panariello) presented herself in the role of one of her workhorses: Asia Argento. Perfect makeup, same obvious tattoos; the illusion, however, was given by the perfect imitation of the Manzini.

Loading...
Advertisements

The actress always shows a radiant version of herself on the small screen. However, he told of his own painful past, the troubled relationship with his family of origin, the food problems divided between anorexia and bulimia and the immense difficulties after the discovery of having a uterine tumor.

“I was anorexic for three and a half months and immediately entered bulimia for six years. I lived badly, because I was in total abandonment “. She emerged victorious from these battles that life wanted to put in her path. Today she is a renewed woman and has found peace also thanks to the presence of her partner, Marco Scimia, 35, known for being an official look-alike of Johnny Depp.

“With him I see the possibility of building something together. It was the light. Marco gave me youth. The possibility of not feeling inferior, of being myself “ – revealed Francesca Manzini.

WATCH HERE >> Gianluigi Donnarumma: curiosity, career and private life of the national team goalkeeper

Today he celebrates his birthday with a touching phrase: “Protection, sweetness and loyalty distinguish you from anyone in the world and, as De Gregori said, your name will sparkle in the face of the evil and the proud. Greetings my love”. The words accompany an evocative shot, in black and white, in which the next presenter of “Strip the News” she is clearly bare-breasted, showing her buttery and seductive forms, surrounded by her partner’s arms in a tender and enveloping embrace.

Francesca Manzini
Francesca Manzini, Carlo Conti – Photo from Instagram

Fans go wild with the comments: “Manzi ‘, you too are looking for them… certain comments… put this picture on and talk about protection and loyalty. I believe it well “ – writes someone jokingly. Others: “Beautiful couple”, “Blessed is he”, “Superb photo”.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
709
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
572
News

Cinema, all films out in October
555
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
479
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
422
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
372
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
335
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
331
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
295
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top