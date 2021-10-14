Francesca Manzini totally unveiled on the web. Busty sensuality

Francesca Manzini. The nice imitator and TV presenter shows herself in an unprecedented version on the web showing off all her disruptive sensuality

The new edition of “Strip the News” it started on the small screen on September 27th. Vanessa Incontrada and Alessandro Siani they were the pioneering presenters of the 2021 / ’22 season of the satirical news of Canale 5 that got us used to great news and changes that will be revealed during the episodes.

The creator of the program, Antonio Ricci, has in fact announced that this year we will see a relay of presenters. The next on the waiting list are the Sicilians Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari; historians will not be missing Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti. At the end, however, Gerry Scotti will accompany two extraordinary women: Michelle Hunziker and (for the third consecutive time) the talented imitator Francesca Manzini. The latter was recently on TV in a role as difficult as it is fun.

WATCH HERE >> Fabrizio Corona in a love triangle: this time he combines it big!

Francesca Manzini: new and sensual version on the web. Fans go wild

Francesca Manzini was the fourth judge of the last episode of “Such and Which Show” on Rai Uno. The actress born in 1990 is not a new face of the program; previously, in fact, he had held the role of competitor.

She returned this time to express her opinion on the performances of the VIPs in this year’s competition, “hiding” however in disguise. The artist is best known for her two extraordinary gifts as an imitator. Over the course of his career he has personified numerous characters, managing to perfectly capture their essence, like Loredana Bertè, Elisabetta Gregoraci, Mara Venier, Maria De Filippi, Simona Ventura, Sabrina Ferilli, Giusy Ferreri or Malika Ayane.

In the presence of Carlo Conti and his fellow judges (Loretta Goggi, Cristiano Malgioglio And Giorgio Panariello) presented herself in the role of one of her workhorses: Asia Argento. Perfect makeup, same obvious tattoos; the illusion, however, was given by the perfect imitation of the Manzini.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress always shows a radiant version of herself on the small screen. However, he told of his own painful past, the troubled relationship with his family of origin, the food problems divided between anorexia and bulimia and the immense difficulties after the discovery of having a uterine tumor.

“I was anorexic for three and a half months and immediately entered bulimia for six years. I lived badly, because I was in total abandonment “. She emerged victorious from these battles that life wanted to put in her path. Today she is a renewed woman and has found peace also thanks to the presence of her partner, Marco Scimia, 35, known for being an official look-alike of Johnny Depp.

“With him I see the possibility of building something together. It was the light. Marco gave me youth. The possibility of not feeling inferior, of being myself “ – revealed Francesca Manzini.

WATCH HERE >> Gianluigi Donnarumma: curiosity, career and private life of the national team goalkeeper

Today he celebrates his birthday with a touching phrase: “Protection, sweetness and loyalty distinguish you from anyone in the world and, as De Gregori said, your name will sparkle in the face of the evil and the proud. Greetings my love”. The words accompany an evocative shot, in black and white, in which the next presenter of “Strip the News” she is clearly bare-breasted, showing her buttery and seductive forms, surrounded by her partner’s arms in a tender and enveloping embrace.

Fans go wild with the comments: “Manzi ‘, you too are looking for them… certain comments… put this picture on and talk about protection and loyalty. I believe it well “ – writes someone jokingly. Others: “Beautiful couple”, “Blessed is he”, “Superb photo”.