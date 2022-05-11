Francisca Valenzuela presents the show “Life so beautiful”. Date, place and where to buy tickets

The prominent Chilean singer, songwriter, poet and activist, Francesca Valenzuelaprepares to meet again with the scene of the Movistar Arena in a spectacular show and with great stage display to present their most recent album “Life so beautiful” and the successes of his career.

“Life So Beautiful” is his fifth studio album, a follow-up to the award-winning “Strength”.

There are eleven songs that give life to this new album, the second under the Sony Music label. “Life so beautiful” was produced by award-winning Argentine producer grammys, Sebastian Krys and the talented Colombian producer Ali Stone.

In this new album – created in a pandemic – the artist reviews personal and social concerns, through pop melodies and confessional lyrics. “Give and give”, “Hello Impostor”, “Like the flower”, “Salú”, “Last Dance” and “Crystal Castle” were the singles that advanced “Life so beautiful” and that they will be presented live for the first time in Chile at the launch concert at Movistar Arena.

But not only the artist’s new hits will be the ones that have their moment on this stage, but also the classics of her career: “Good Soldier”, “Bite your tongue”, “What would it be” and the most recent ones, like the anthem “It’s not about you anymore”, “Floating” either “Take me” They will also be part of the artist’s live repertoire.

This November 25 you cannot miss Francisca Valenzuela in a special show at Movistar Arena presenting her hits and the songs from “Vida Tan Bonita”, an outstanding set of songs that are already part of the Chilean pop discography.

Coordinates of the show “Vida tan bonita” by Francisca Valenzuela

Date:

The concert will be held on NOVEMBER 25

Where?

In the MOVISTAR ARENA

Ticket Sales:

Presale Fans

Wednesday, May 11 – 12:00 p.m.

general sale

Friday, May 13 – 12:00 p.m.