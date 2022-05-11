Entertainment

Francisca Valenzuela presents the show “Life so beautiful”. Date, place and where to buy tickets

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

The prominent Chilean singer, songwriter, poet and activist, Francesca Valenzuelaprepares to meet again with the scene of the Movistar Arena in a spectacular show and with great stage display to present their most recent album “Life so beautiful” and the successes of his career.

“Life So Beautiful” is his fifth studio album, a follow-up to the award-winning “Strength”.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Francisca Lachapel’s wedding: presenter who took the flowers responds to criticism | Famous

3 mins ago

Cut out dresses: perfect to show off your abs, Letizia’s words

5 mins ago

Gunbrella will be edgier than Rihanna’s umbrella

7 mins ago

Angelina Jolie is surprised by anti-aircraft sirens while visiting Ukraine

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button