Frederik Willem de Klerk, the last white president of South Africa, has died at the age of 85. During his presidential years from 1989 to 1994, de Klerk adopted increasingly open policies towards the black majority and led South Africa towards a non-white government. In 1990, after 27 years in prison, he announced the release of Nelson Mandela. Together with Mandela, he won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for efforts to end the apartheid regime and to pursue a democratic transition.

De Klerk was born in Johannesburg, the capital, in 1936. He came from a family of white politicians, closely linked to the South African Nationalist Party, which had adopted most of the apartheid policies that had created and then supported the apartheid regime. . De Klerk also grew up in that environment.

He studied law at a Christian university in South Africa and his political career officially began in 1972, when he was elected to parliament with the Nationalist Party, becoming minister in 1978 and leader of the party in 1989, the year in which he also became president.

De Klerk was convinced that it was necessary to dialogue with the black majority, rather than continue to keep it segregated. Among his best-known speeches was the one in the South African parliament on February 2, 1990, in which he announced a radical change in relations between whites and blacks, which should have given shape to a “new South Africa”. Among the most important decisions he made during his presidency, as mentioned, was the release of Mandela, with whom, however, relations became more complicated in the following years.

In 1994, after the election of Mandela as president, he held the position of vice president, until 1996, then he moved to the opposition.