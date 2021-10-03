From «007» to «Titane»: guide to films in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix and other digital platforms

The long wait before the exit counts as a deep breath before the big bang. A sublime promotion, an interminable stalling that lasted a lockdown and a half, revelations, anticipations, inferences. But James Bond is not only the leader of a timeless saga: he is a travel companion, an old acquaintance, a daring friend to confront. It was once said that movie heroes never get old. In No Time To Die, twenty-fifth film in the saga without considering the three “apocryphals”, the fifth and last for Daniel Craig, the secret agent of Her British Majesty created by Ian Fleming turns the page by putting the entire Bond model into liquidation transfigured in the faces of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan. Abandoning Connery’s macho-prehistoric cynicism, Moore and Brosnan’s playful womanly superficiality, Craig’s undeterred spy face.

The neo-romanticism, the human turning point, the great tenderness that accompany Craig’s departure are a real stroke of the theater. The surprises in this long suspended time have been well hidden. The film was supposed to be called A Reason To Die and this speaks volumes about the context of the last adventure. Who will take Craig’s place in the already planned 007 story number 26? There is already an alter ego: agent Nomi (Lashana Lynh, British of Jamaican origin). Black and woman, Nomi will inherit the “double zero” in code from Bond, but the variables on the future of the role remain many and a lot will depend on the reception that No Time To Die will receive.

Suffice it to say that the film lasts the beauty of 163 minutes and that for the first time the director is an American, an image bomber of the caliber of Cary Joji Fukunaga, born in 1977, who made himself known with the series True Detective and then took off with Beasts of No Nation.

Bond is retired in Jamaica, determined to enjoy it by the pool with his historic drinks, Vodka Martini in the lead. But the illusion is broken when his friend Felix Leiter of the CIA (Jeffrey Wright), asks him for help in finding the scientist Waldo Obruchev, kidnapped by terrorists. The story begins again: 007 is called back into service by MI6, finds M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw) and all the others. His job is to stem the diabolical thrusts of a bad-faced bad guy named Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek, who was a magnificent Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody). Who wants to make the whole world pay for it and for this he has taken possession of a deadly weapon that acts on the DNA.

So far nothing new compared to the traditional scheme. Instead the sensitive side of the most famous spy in the world emerges at this point: old love for Vesper Lynd played by Eva Green in Casino Royale (2006), Craig’s first Bond film, and, more recently, for the psychologist with the Proustian name Madeleine Swann, to whom another French actress of great charm as Léa Seydoux gives her face. The weight of the past, the sense of lost things, the feeling of not being able to govern destiny.

The coté melancholy of Bond, which fully emerges in the eventful stage in Matera, becomes the stylistic signature of the entire No Time To Die. Bond is a special being, yes, but vulnerable, an alarmed dandy in age, hurt and amazed, who struggles to settle accounts with himself and his feelings, overwhelmed by a sense of responsibility as he has to keep the bludgeoning blows of the enemy Blofeld at bay.

In the film, alongside bangs, shootings, leaps into the void, fights, torture and ramblings, there are glimpses of topicality, a far-sighted opening to the oriental market, a cast that in addition to the aforementioned also includes Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Helena Bonham-Corter. Flying on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge script, No Time To Die from the spectacular point of view he is very muscular, but also moving, ironic, full of pathos in a successful alternation of registers. Fukunaga, in times of #metoo, keeps an eye on the female side of the film and enhances the interconnections of the story so as not to lower the tension taking credit for closing a historical phase of the saga. Daniel Craig, who has conquered the character along the way, with obstinacy and respect for the literary original, wears the tuxedo with a little effort, but defying back pain corroborates the legend and in extremis arrives at its most convincing proof.