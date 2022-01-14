From Dybala’s poised renewal to Arthur’s desire for Arsenal: Juve, two cases to manage

No tension. Paulo Dybala still awaits the renewal with the Juventus and considers staying in Juventus as his priority. According to what was collected by TMW, at the moment the rumors leaked in Argentina – according to which the attacker would already intend to evaluate other possibilities – are not confirmed. In February, however, a decisive summit will be held, where this chess game will be resolved and it will be definitively decided whether Joya will continue his adventure with Juventus or will have to look around (listen to TMW’s PODCAST on the renewal of Dybala here).

In the meantime, Juventus must also manage another market “case”, much more in the short term. As told you in preview on Wednesday always on these columns, Arsenal are serious about Arthur and the Brazilian midfielder would have already said yes to Mr. Arteta. However, in this case, the go-ahead of the Old Lady and of Mr. Allegri is still missing, who have not accepted for the moment the dry loan offer (with an engagement entirely at their own expense) presented by the Gunners. Arthur wants to go play, but Turin first needs a replacement.

Between Dybala and Arthur, between January and February, these are days of very important reflections for Juventus’ outgoing market, and consequently also inbound.