from GameStop the ‘Supervision’ of used vehicles is back up to € 200!

PlayStation 5 Back Bug Installing PlayStation 4 Games

From GameStop is back thereSupervision‘used which will allow you to switch more easily to a next-gen console like PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, or to make your Christmas purchases. This time you will have the highest rating that has been seen since the launch of the new consoles, but only valid for a few days.

Thanks to this promotion you can get up to 200 euros in exchange for your old console. Just take it to a GameStop store with a working original controller to immediately get a shopping voucher. To be precise, you can get 200 euros in exchange for PlayStation 4 Pro and 150 euros in exchange for PlayStation 4 Slim or Fat.

ThereSupervision‘of your old console can be done only by Friday 17 December 2021, after which the old console evaluation will return.

As we have already reported to you yesterday, PlayStation 5 is back available for reservations in GameStop stores but in very limited quantities. In fact, less than 2,000 bundles can be booked throughout Italy and they are already selling like hot cakes.

To book it just go to any of the stores and pay a deposit of 250 €, of which a part will be deducted by bringing your old console. You can then book a bundle that includes: PlayStation 5 Standard Edition, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Returnal, the Space Jam 4K Blu Ray movie, Sades Spirit headphones, and the Charghing Station BDL. All for a total cost of € 699.98.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GameStop

Source link

