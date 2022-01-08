Sports

“From July to Toronto FC”

Lorenzo Insigne announces his move to Toronto FC in July. The Napoli striker, who is free at the end of the season on a free transfer, addresses the fans of the Canadian team in a video posted on the Toronto FC Twitter profile. “Hi, I wanted to greet all the Toronto fans. I am happy for this new adventure. I wanted to thank the club”, says Insigne, concluding with an ‘all for one “,” all for one “, the motto of Toronto FC. Insigne has signed a contract valid for 4 seasons.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club,” said Toronto FC president Bill Manning. “Lorenzo is a world-class striker, he is in the prime of his career. He was European champion with Italy and performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli. Lorenzo has the talent to change. matches. He plays with joy and passion and our fans will be thrilled when they see him on our team, “he added.

“We can’t wait for Lorenzo to join us this summer,” said Bob Bradley, Toronto FC coach and sporting director. “His ability to create chances for himself and for his teammates is special. We know him for years, he’s also a player who works for the team. Lorenzo is the kind of player people go to see, because he’s there. it’s always the chance that he will do something unforgettable. “

