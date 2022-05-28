From the bathtub, Ludwika Paleta raises the temperature in a daring swimsuit | PHOTOS

Ludwika Palette He captivated his millions of followers on social networks by sharing two photos in which he was seen like never before. Wearing her beauty to the fullest and from the bathtubthe actress the temperature rose on Instagram, a platform on which he boasted a cheeky bathing suit.

In social networks, Palette She is very active, and although she already stands out on TikTok with her funny videos, it is Instagram where she has 4 million followers, with whom she shares details of her professional life and also the most chic photo sessions with which she conquers.

Ludwika Paleta shines in a daring swimsuit

It was this Friday when Ludwika He shared with his millions of followers on Instagram a couple of snapshots in which he can be seen inside a bathtub posing with great style and elegance, wearing a nude strapless swimsuit, with which she stole glances.

Ludwika falls in love from the bathtub. Photo: IG @ludwika_paleta

“Omidios”, wrote his sister, Dominika Palettein the post that has so far generated more than 300 comments, among which that of Osvaldo Benavides also stands out, who dedicated the text to his friend and companion: “Paláraleeeee”, because without a doubt the actress wasted sensuality.

The protagonist of “War of Likes” has been imposing fashion for years with her great style to dress, as she shows elegant, youthful and sophisticated looks with which she teaches women who, like her, are over 40 years old and want to always be in trend.

On this occasion, Ludwika caused a stir again and showed that age is just a number and it doesn’t matter when it comes to being sensual and provocative, but always exuding elegance and sophistication, something that has made her one of the show’s favorites.

The actress showed her most sensual side. Photo: IG @ludwika_paleta

