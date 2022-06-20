From the Island of Capri, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís shows off her great figure

Cristy Solís is one of those responsible for the great career that Marco Antonio Solís has been able to maintain. In addition to being El Buki’s faithful companion, she is the mother of his last two daughters, who have followed in her father’s footsteps in the music industry.

As part of Father’s Day, Los Bukis are giving away tickets so that the kings of the home can enjoy their concerts in Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City and Tijuana in September, according to the group led by Marco Antonio Solís. “Friends (…) there are a few days left for this promo to end and we want you to make the most of it.” “Consider dad as he deserves. See you on September 10.”

Cristy Solis posing. Source: Instagram.

The band that was born in the family of the Solisconfirmed the five dates they will have in the country as part of their “A Sung Story” tour, which, for now, plans to start in Tijuana on September 3 (Estadio Caliente), on September 10 in Monterrey (Estadio Sultanes), on September 15 in Guadalajara (Jalisco Stadium), on November 5 in Morelia (V. Carranza Stadium) and ending at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, on December 3.

Secondly, Christy she does not need her husband’s last name to make herself loved on social networks. The former model captivates users on social networks with her beauty and ways to wear different outfits. This time she did it on the island of Capri, Italy.

Christy Solis She was in Italy and wore a long white skirt and a top of the same color, a scarf in her hair and sunglasses to wear. She also used accessories and makeup to earn nearly 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments.