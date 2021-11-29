Ftse Mib: tail sell-off expected. Unicredit or Intesa now?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The Ftse Mib leaves a very negative week behind. What are the possible developments for the next sessions?

And the expected reversal arrived! Most continued to ride the rise, heedless of the large clouds that were gathering over our heads.

Few, like us, have remained faithful to the analyzes, articles, interviews and letters to subscribed readers, which signaled the maximum alert and the increasingly negative medium-long term trend.

The more the elastic is pulled, the more it tends to break, and then it breaks abruptly: this also happened at the end of last week.

The various wars scattered all over the place, the pandemic stopped by vaccines, political and social tensions, and now the new South African variant, which is sweeping away the dreams of global recovery, has taken action.

The result from one Friday to the next is that the Ftse Mib went from 27,200 / 27,300 to 25,500 / 25,600 points.

The rebound for now is not very convincing and there is a high probability that there will be a violent “tail” sell-off, which will bring the Ftse Mib to the levels always reported for months at 24,500 / 24,600 points.

In the worst case scenario, the medium-long term target will always be set between 22,500 / 22,600 and 22,800 / 22,900 points. Buckle up!

Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo offer interesting ideas on current levels or is it better to wait before new longs?

Intesa Sanpaolo is always much better than Unicredit, due to the considerable coupon flow already disbursed and still to be disbursed in the near future, but also for the undisputed leadership in the banking financial sector.

Attention to collect from now on slowly and in an inverted pyramid, starting with important supports such as 2.05 / 2.08 euros, not far from the closing prices on Friday.

Increase as the stock falls further, breaking the psychological area of ​​2 euros, up to 1.92 / 1.93 euros, but always cover with the sale of call options slightly out of the money.

Given also the problems in finding a partner, it is better to stay out of Unicredit for the moment.

What can you tell us about two terms of asset management such as Azimut and FinecoBank? What strategies can you suggest for both of us?

Azimut is above all a real online bank, while Fineco is essentially a distributor of products.

Precisely for this reason, by diversifying as a universal bank, it greatly eliminates entrepreneurial risk and constantly increases revenues and profits.

Between the two stocks, we also prefer Fineco for this, and particularly at the less tight prices that can occur between Monday and Tuesday, for the reasons mentioned above, to gradually start accumulating.

The euro-dollar recovered with some vivacity from its recent lows. Is it just a rebound or something more?

Erratic movement of the dollar against the euro in spite of the violent contrarian “movement of oil and commodities, as well as stock indices.

After reaching 1.12 and indeed intraday also broke quickly to the downside, the euro-dollar promptly recovered to just below 1.13.

This, as they said, is very strange to most, but almost exclusively due to technical movements of fast coatings.

From next week it should resume a return more likely towards 1.12, with possible subsequent levels towards 1.1350.

In the short to medium term, movements in a wider 1.1050 / 1.1550 range are also expected.

The long-term trend, however, always sees the target in the best of cases, with the end of the pandemic and economic recovery, area 1.2350, the maximums of the two-year period 2020/2021.