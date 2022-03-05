Gabe Newell’s problem is not with NFTs or the Metaverse

Screenshot : TVNZ1

Gabe has been making the rounds in the media in support of the new Steam Deck hardware from Valve. This has given him multiple opportunities to drop his views on the state of the industry. His comments come after the ban on NFT and all blockchain games from Steam platform. The move was welcomed by the community but criticized by developers who create blockchain games. This seeped into the broader conversation that developers and publishers are having around the concept of the “metaverse.”

In an interview with Eurogamer, Newell explained that Valve made its decision after discovering that NFT and blockchain activity in some of these games was “very sketchy.” While he says that blockchain as a form of technology is great, the ways it is currently used are not.

In addition, he explains that the same problem has been raised with the use of cryptocurrencies. Newell points out that 50 percent of the cryptocurrencies paid for transactions were fraudulent, and the volatility of the currency meant that people didn’t know how much they were paying for things on Steam. “Today, you pay 99 cents for it,” Newell explains, “tomorrow, you’ll pay $498 for the same thing, and that makes people cranky. So it just wasn’t a good method. The people who are currently active in that space are usually not good actors.”

In another interview, this time with pc gamer, Newell talks about his feelings about the ‘metaverse’. He commented that there are a lot of “get rich quick schemes” around the topic. He says what basically we’ve all been thinking: that what a lot of people are doing with the metaverse is nothing new. “Apparently they have never played an MMO. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ll have this customizable avatar.’ And it’s like, well… go to La Noscea in Final Fantasy XIV and tell me this isn’t a problem solved from a decade ago, it’s not some fabulous thing like, you know, they seem to be making it up.”

Gabe basically echoes what the gaming community has been screaming about in the past. Sure, it’s nothing new, but it’s comforting to know that even some of the biggest names in the industry think current approaches to this technology are mostly financially predatory nonsense.