Gabriele Detti dominates the 400 style. Surprise Cerasuolo in the frog! – OA Sport

11.15: Our live broadcast of the first session of the Italian swimming championships in short course ends here. The appointment is for 16.30 with Federica Pellegrini’s farewell to swimming. See you later

11.13: Valerie Buffa wins the first 800 series with a time of 8’38 ”44

11.03: The slowest series of the 800 sl women starts. In the afternoon the fastest series with Quadarella and Caramignoli

11.01: Elena Di Liddo with a good 56 “28 wins the tricolor title of the 100 butterfly, preceding Silvia Di Pietro with 56” 99, third place for Ilaria Bianchi with 57 “59

10.58: Alessia Polieri wins the third series of the 100 butterfly with 58 ”96 and goes to the top of the provisional standings

10.56: Victory for Rita Maria Pignatiello in the second series of the 100 butterfly with 59 ”77

10.54: Giorgia Lutri with 1’00 “67 wins the first series of the 100 butterfly

10.45: Pier Andrea Matteazzi is the new Italian champion of the 400 medley with 4’07 “99, second place for Lorenzo Tarocchi with 4’08” 69, third place from the second series for Lorenzo Glessi

10.42: In the middle of the last series Tarot, Matteazzi, Sarpe

10.38: Lorenzo Glessi with 4’09 ”12 imposes himself in the second series of the 400 medley

10.33: Simone Spediacci wins the first battery of the 400 mixed men with 4’15 “62

10.25: We start again with the 400 mixed men after the awards ceremony. Three series. There is no Alberto Razzetti

10.16: Arianna Castiglioni wins yet another challenge with a time of 1’04 “58, second place for Martina Carraro with 1’05” 25, third place for Ilaria Cusinato who scores the staff (seventh time all time in Italy) with 1’05 “45

10.14: Chiara Della Corte wins the second heat with 1’08 “49. Now Carraro and Castiglioni in the water

11.11: Sofia Bartoloni wins the first series of the 100 women’s breaststroke in 1’09 “41

10.09: Young people in the limelight! Fabio Scozzoli’s training partner Simone Cerasuolo wins his first overall title in the 50 breaststroke with the third time all time in Italy, 25 ”85, second place for Fabio Scozzoli in 26” 20, third Nicoló Martinenghi in 26 ”33. Junior world record for Cerasuolo!

10.07: Federico Rizzarsi with 27 ”18 wins the second series of the 50 breaststroke

10.04: Alessandro Fusco imposes himself in the first of the three series of the 50 breaststroke in 26 ”96

10.03 Costanza Cocconcelli wins the penultimate battery of the 200 style with 1’57 “25, ahead of Anna Pirovano. The fastest series takes place in the afternoon

10.01: The success in the second series goes to Cecilia Canuto in 1’58 “93

9.58: Maria Ginevra Masciopinto wins the first of four series of the 200 women’s style with 1’58 “93. The fastest series will be disputed in the afternoon with Federica Pellegrini’s farewell to the races

9.55: Surprise victory for Simone Stefanì, class 2000 of the Time Limit, with a time of 22 ″ 78. Second place for Thomas Ceccon who closes his test in 22 “89, third place for Gianluca Andolfi with 22” 91

9.53: Victory for Giovanni Izzo with 23 ″ 13 in the second and penultimate battery of the 50 butterfly. It is now the turn of Ceccon and Codia in the fastest series, among others

9.51: Lorenzo Pignotti wins the first of three series of the 50 butterfly men with 23 ″ 99

9.50: Elena Di Liddo wins the Italian title with a time of 26 “55, second a surprising Martina Cenci with 27” 11, third Silvia Scalia with 27 “19, fourth Margherita Panziera with 27” 24

9.47: Beatrice Siboni wins the third series with 27 ″ 72 and leads the provisional classification ahead of Pezzato for one cent, third place for Scotto di Carlo at 6 cents. Now Panziera, Scalia and Di Liddo

9.45: Aglaia Pezzato imposes itself in the second series of the 50 backstrokes with a time of 27 ″ 73

9.43: The first of the 4 series of the 50 backstrokes is won by Veronica Montanari in 28 ″ 17

9.40: A good Gabriele Detti wins the tricolor title of the 400 style with 3’39 “74, second place for Matteo Lamberti with 3’40” 86, third place for Marco De Tullio in 3’43 “63

9.36: Lorenzo Galossi wins the second series with a time of 3’44 ″ 20

9.32: Emanuele Spada imposes himself in the first battery of the 400 style with a time of 3’49 ″ 12

9.28: The first of three series of the men’s 400 freestyle starts, the first race of the morning

9.26: We proceed with the 100 female breaststroke. There is no Benedetta Pilato, while there are Carraro and Castiglioni. Following the 400 mixed men, without Razzetti but with Pier Andrea Matteazzi, European finalist. In closing, the 100 butterfly women with Di Pietro, Di Liddo and Bianchi and series 2 of the 800 freestyle women

9.24: We proceed with the slow series of the 200 freestyle women, then the 50 breaststroke men with Martinenghi, Scozzoli, Pinzuti, Poggio

9.20: We start with the men’s 400 freestyle, with the return to the pool of Gabriele Detti who will face the training partner and European bronze Marco De Tullio. Following the 50 women backstroke with Panziera, Scalia and Di Liddo and the 50 butterfly men without revolt but with Ceccon and Codia in the race

9.16: The day is still full of great events and very interesting competitions that will help the blue coach Cesare Butini to form the blue team that will go to Abu Dhabi for the World Cup scheduled from 16 to 21 December

9.13: The wait in Riccione is all for Federica Pellegrini who has not yet made her appearance at the Municipal Swimming Pool. Tonight at 18.10 she will play her last race alongside some of her great opponents, Sarah Sjoestroem and Femke Heemskerk are already in Riccione and it is also likely the arrival of other athletes including the European long course champion Barbora Seemanova

9.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the first day of the Winter Absolutes of short pool swimming

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE on the first day of the Winter Absolutes of swimming in a short pool. In Riccione, the Italian athletes are competing in the aftermath of the last stage of the second phase of the ISL e two weeks away from the short course World Championships in Abu Dhabi. The two days of Riccione is valid as a selection for the world championship in Asia, obviously for the athletes who did not get on the podium at the European Championships in Kazan, already qualified by right.

Today begins the two days of the Italian winter short course championships in Riccione which will serve a complete the blue team that will go to the World Cup in mid-December in Abu Dhabi. The races are all held with the progressive series formula: all the registered athletes divided into series based on the registration times e whoever sets the best time wins the title, with an eye (for those who are not already qualified) to the minimum for the World Championship. Two sessions are scheduled, in the morning at 9.30, in the afternoon at 16.30.

This is the program of the first day. Morning. 400 sl men, 50 backstroke women, 50 butterfly men, 200 sl women, 50 breaststroke men, 100 breaststroke women, 400 mixed men, 100 butterfly women. Afternoon: 200 butterfly men, 200 backstroke women, 200 breaststroke men, 50sl women, 100 backstroke men, 800sl women, 100 mixed men, 200 mixed women, 100sl men. In the women’s 200 freestyle, this morning, Federica Pellegrini’s farewell to competitions is expected with the confirmed presence of two world swimming stars such as Femke Heemskerk and Sarah Sjoestroem.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE on the first day of the Winter Absolutes of short course swimming: news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 09.30 with the morning session, while the afternoon one is scheduled at 16.30. Good fun!

Photo: LaPresse