Gael García Bernal and Del Toro sing a ranchera in Cannes

the mexican director William of the Bull and his compatriot Gael Garcia Bernalalso filmmaker and actorhe They sang a ranchera this Tuesday at the Cannes Festival for their 75 anniversary, which brought together for that reason a large number of stars French and international.

The appearance of Bernal and Del Toro from Cannes

On the stage of Grand Theater Lumierethe main projection room of the event, was at that time a large part of the artists summoned for this celebration, such as the German interpreter Diana Kruger or the American Jake Gyllenhaal.

Garcia Bernal began to sing “I’m tired of begging him”of Pedro Infanteto the applause and surprise of the audience, and was joined Del Toro a cappella and sharing micro.

The red carpet for the celebration

Among the guests was Julia Ducournau, Palme d’Or last year for Titane, Claude Lelouchwhich won the highest award in 1966 for “A man and a woman”Y Kristen Stewart, one of the protagonists of “Crimes of the Future”by David Cronenberg, presented this Monday in competition.

The Red carpet this Tuesday was on the occasion of the anniversary especially star-studded.

Among them the French louis garrelwho is projected out of competition this evening “L’innocent”directed by him, while in this edition he also participates, but as a performer and opting for a prize, with “Les amandiers”, by Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi.

kruger, with red dress voluminous skirt (second photo), had walked the red carpet accompanied by her partner, the American actor Norman Reeduswhile the British model and actress Cara Delevingne posed with the French designer Olivier Rousteing.

the american model Bella Hadid (second gallery photo) came with a black neckline dress word of honor and black was also the Spanish actress Rossy de Palmawhich in this edition is chaired by the jury of the Cámara de Oro, the prize that rewards the best debut film of all the sections of this contest that closes on Saturday.

The night brought performers and filmmakers who have been part of the history of cannes and had been preceded by a discussion between some of them, such as Del Toro or the French Michel Hazanavicius and Gaspar Noéin which he reflected on the future of cinema and the weight of platforms.

* With information from EFE.

