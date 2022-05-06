Gal Gadot dazzles in braless style dress and expensive diamonds

Gal Gadot gave one luxury chair and style by presenting herself as the new ambassador of the brand Tiffany & Co. high jewelry.

She dazzled by posing for a photo shoot dressed in a beautiful black velvet dress con deep V neckline. took it to the style braless.

How could it be otherwise, combined the outfit with a set of diamonds from the collection Botanyinspired by “three pillars of nature”: the dandelion, the thistle and the orchid.

Gal Gadot dazzled with a diamond necklace that evoked the Lion teeth. “It can transform into five configurations and cleverly uses cuts of crystalline roses to evoke the fluffy pollen of dandelions,” he notes. WWD. She wore earrings and a bracelet in a similar design.

the protagonist of wonder-woman said she felt incredibly honored to be part of the Tiffany & Co’s new campaignbecause you know that it is the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection.

By 2022, the celebrity already has several projects. It was announced that she will play the Evil queen of the history of Snow White in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”, a new live action movie that Disney is preparing. The Israeli will join Latina actress Rachel Zegler, who will play Princess Snow White.

In another film, he will play Cleopatra under the direction of her friend Patty Jenkins, who is the director of the two tapes about wonder-woman.

It has also confirmed an international spy thriller, Heart Of Stone, alongside Belfast actor Jamie Dornan. In another project she will star in a new version of the thriller romantic of Alfred Hitchcock To Catch A Thiefand will be one of the producers along with her husband, according to TheWrap.

He recently starred in the mystery movie Death On The Nile by Kenneth Branagh, which is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Christie Agatha.