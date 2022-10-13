Gal Gadot launches new flavor of macaroons from her brand ‘Goodles’ | Instagram: @gal_gadot

It will leave everyone “chopped”! The actress Gal Gadot announced through her social networks the latest premiere of the brand ‘Goodles’, which is a line of instant foods that seeks to make everyone’s favorite dishes healthier, now returning with a new flavor that its consumers already they had been asking for.

As this family business is constantly expanding, the celebrity and his team behind it have decided to listen to the requests of their fans and launch a new flavor of macaroni exploring the most extreme sensations, since it is macaroni and cheese with an extra touch of spicy.

The announcement of this launch was being made through the social networks of Gal Gadotwhere she published a short video that shows her preparing her portion of spicy macaroni in her own kitchen, as usual she opened the doors of her home to welcome fans from her more relaxed side.

In recent days, the former beauty queen published a behind-the-scenes look at the promotional recordings, looking spectacular in a simple outfit made up of only jeans and a yellow shirt, showing that her beauty starts from the natural, without resorting to to large productions.

In order to cause curiosity in her followers on the social network of the camera, the interpreter of ‘Wonder Woman’ was leaving some words in which she expressed her opinion regarding the product recently added to her catalog, because her love for this dish has moved to share happiness by eating with others.

Very spicy! Introducing the new Down The Hatch from @allgoodles! It’s a bit spicy and just delicious, try it!” he was inviting

The enthusiasm of his fan community was reflected in the support the post received on Instagram, where he normally makes all the announcements regarding the food brand. In addition to the thousands of reactions, they were also expressing emotion in the comments section.

“I love spicy”, “This is what people need!!”, “My daughters got it from Target and brought it to Israel”, “Yesss yummm I love spicy!”, “Just delicious every time”, “Queen of macaroni and cheese”, “I crave the cheese of your pasta”, “Hello, hello, one day you have to give me a little taste”, were some of the messages that were left.

