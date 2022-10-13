Entertainment

Gal Gadot launches new flavor of macaroons from her brand ‘Goodles’

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

It will leave everyone “chopped”! The actress Gal Gadot announced through her social networks the latest premiere of the brand ‘Goodles’, which is a line of instant foods that seeks to make everyone’s favorite dishes healthier, now returning with a new flavor that its consumers already they had been asking for.

As this family business is constantly expanding, the celebrity and his team behind it have decided to listen to the requests of their fans and launch a new flavor of macaroni exploring the most extreme sensations, since it is macaroni and cheese with an extra touch of spicy.

The announcement of this launch was being made through the social networks of Gal Gadotwhere she published a short video that shows her preparing her portion of spicy macaroni in her own kitchen, as usual she opened the doors of her home to welcome fans from her more relaxed side.

Read also: Salma Hayek shook the world with shocking beauty in 1999

In recent days, the former beauty queen published a behind-the-scenes look at the promotional recordings, looking spectacular in a simple outfit made up of only jeans and a yellow shirt, showing that her beauty starts from the natural, without resorting to to large productions.

In order to cause curiosity in her followers on the social network of the camera, the interpreter of ‘Wonder Woman’ was leaving some words in which she expressed her opinion regarding the product recently added to her catalog, because her love for this dish has moved to share happiness by eating with others.

Very spicy! Introducing the new Down The Hatch from @allgoodles! It’s a bit spicy and just delicious, try it!” he was inviting

The enthusiasm of his fan community was reflected in the support the post received on Instagram, where he normally makes all the announcements regarding the food brand. In addition to the thousands of reactions, they were also expressing emotion in the comments section.

“I love spicy”, “This is what people need!!”, “My daughters got it from Target and brought it to Israel”, “Yesss yummm I love spicy!”, “Just delicious every time”, “Queen of macaroni and cheese”, “I crave the cheese of your pasta”, “Hello, hello, one day you have to give me a little taste”, were some of the messages that were left.

Continue browsing the page ShowNews Find out about the activities of your favorite artists and the most relevant news from entertainment. You can also find more content from the beautiful Gal Gadotwho constantly updates his social networks and launches projects.

Follow us on

Student of Educational Sciences in the Spanish area since 2021. I began my journey through the world of entertainment reporting for Show News of El Debate in March 2022, where I have the opportunity to explore the facets of journalistic creation related to the industry. musical, cinematographic and entertainment, in order to always keep readers well informed. Making use of my passion for art, I always seek to transmit the most truthful and exact data. During my time of academic training I have received training in the area of ​​office automation with diplomas in Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Cyber ​​Security, in addition to venturing into creative writing in my spare time.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Newspaper TODAY | Paraguayan Fernando Abadie, Best Supporting Actor at the Marbella Film Festival

3 mins ago

Messi and Neymar in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

4 mins ago

‘The handmaid’s tale’: the laws and real cases on which the Republic of Gilead is based

14 mins ago

Why Lionel Messi does not intend to return to FC Barcelona

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button