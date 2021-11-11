gameplay in Italian, here is the first part of the Beta

Early access to the Elden Ring Network Test gives us the image of an incredibly rich project, with surprises and emotions in abundance for fans of soulslike and open-world action RPGs. Here is the gameplay of the Beta.

Despite the ten hours invested in the exploration of the Elden Ring Interregnum, the feeling offered to us by the last role-playing epic by the authors of Dark Souls it is that of a title that still has a sea of ​​surprises and contents to reveal. This feeling is heightened at the sight of the exorbitant amount of activities to be carried out, areas to visit and, of course, enemies to face, and this in order to keep silent about the challenges to be completed by immersing yourself in the regions whose access is forbidden to participants in the testing phase. . There is a logical thread that seems to run along all the elements that make up the Elden Ring gaming experience and that is represented by the commitment made by FromSoftware to impress the viewer.

Judge for yourself by joining us on the complete Tombstone and Storm Peak tour, in a full-bodied walkthrough embellished with comments by Francesco Fossetti which we have decided to divide into three parts. The first is already available and visible at the top of this news, the rest will be published in the next two days.

Also expect more insights into the Network Test, with live shows awaiting you on Everyeye’s Twitch channel. In the meantime, we invite you to read our special on Elden Ring gameplay by Francesco Fossetti, with many other food for thought on the playful, narrative and content experience that the FromSoftware team is preparing for the release of the title, scheduled for February 25, 2022.