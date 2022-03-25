Gareth Bale harshly attacks Marca and Daily Mail newspaper after the Spanish media called him a “Welsh parasite”

2022-03-25

The Welsh Gareth Bale again pointed to the media this Friday and has attacked the Marca newspaper from Spain and the Daily Mail from England due to the recent scathing coverage given to him in Spain. The Welsh international was the hero of his country this Thursday after scoring two goals and seal the 2-1 win against Austria and leave them one game away from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup. However, this season Bale has been erased in Real Madrid this season playing just five of his 42 games in all competitions, with a total of 270 minutes on the field, the equivalent of three full games.

The Spanish media Marca has described in an opinion article the “parasite” end, also accusing him of “suck” money from the club. Bale described the criticism as “disgusting” after the victory in Austria, and on Friday he resorted to Twitter to further express his exasperation, saying that journalists should be held accountable for the impact of their stories on athletes. THE LETTER FROM GARETH BALE “The Daily Mail brings to light this piece of libelous, disparaging and speculative journalism from Marca. At a time when people are taking their lives due to the insensitivity and relentlessness of the media, I want to know, who is holding these journalists accountable and the media outlets that allow them to write articles like this? Fortunately, I’ve developed a tough skin during my time in the public spotlight, but that doesn’t mean articles like these don’t personally and professionally hurt and upset those who receive these malicious stories.