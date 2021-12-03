Health

Gender medicine, a conference at the Theatines on 10 December

“But what kind of medicine?”. This is the title of the conference to be held on 10 December, at 4.30 pm, in the Sala dei Teatini in via Scalabrini in Piacenza. The event was created in contrast to discrimination in the health sector: it was organized by the Telefono Rosa anti-violence center in Piacenza, in collaboration with the Department of Social Services of the Municipality.

“Until a few years ago – explains Dr. Marzio Sisti, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist – a male-dominated medicine prevailed, which did not take into account the social and biological differences of female patients, starting from the different body weight or the composition of lean and fat mass. Some drugs are more suitable for females, others for men. Just know it and pay close attention. It must be said that we need to make many steps forward ”.

PROGRAM – The day, moderated by the director of Womag magazine Sergio Masini, will see the opening of the works by Scardi (4.30 pm), greetings from the authorities (4.40 pm), the report by Anna Gallazzi from the Piacenza anti-violence center (4.50 pm) and the ‘study by Dr. Valeria Cerri on the legislative and clinical reality of gender medicine in Italy (17.10). Space then – at 5.40 pm – for the focus of Dr. Roberta Manfredini, sexologist and criminologist, on gender differences in the relationship in psychotherapy. The conference will close at 6:10 pm with Dr. Marzio Sisti, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist, through an overview of the impact of the Covid pandemic on the gap between female and male patients.

