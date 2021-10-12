News

George Clooney has no intention of becoming president of the United States

George Clooney has no intention of becoming president of the United States (On Tuesday 12 October 2021) In recent years, many people have bet on the name of George Clooney as the next candidate for the American presidency. Yet, according to what was declared by the actor himself, 60 years old and two twin children with his wife Amal Alamuddin, the intentions are not these at all, quite the contrary.
