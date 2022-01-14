Gerard Butler: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Gerard Butler is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood. The Scottish actor has become one of the greatest performers of action films, managing to conquer audiences with his stunts, talent and performances. Charming, skilled, a great lover and devoted to many charitable causes, the actor had to work hard to build his solid career and to be able to achieve today’s success and esteem. Here, then, are ten things to know about Gerard Butler.

Gerard Butler: his films

1. Has starred in famous films. Gerard Butler’s career begins, after some theatrical experience, in 1997 with films My queen And Tomorrow never dies. Later, he worked in One More Kiss (1999), Dracula’s Legacy – The Allure of Evil (2000), Shooters (2002), The reign of fire (2002) and in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The cradle of life (2003). The Scottish actor continued to work in films such as The Phantom of the Opera (2004), 300 (2006), PS I Love You (2007), RocknRolla (2008), The hard truth (2009), Private justice (2009), The former hunter (2010), Coriolanus (2011), What I know about love (2012), Comic Movie (2013), Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen (2013), Attack on power 2 (2016), Gods of Egypt (2016), When a father (2016), Geostorm (2017) and Hunter Killer – Hunt in the depths (2018). His latest films include Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen (2019), Greenland (2020) and Copshop – Firefight (2021).

2. Not only an actor, but also a voice actor and producer. Throughout his career, Gerald Butler has worked in various fields of cinema, other than the world of acting. The actor, in fact, took on the role of the voice actor for How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (2019), while as a producer he worked on the films Private justice (2010), Power attack And Attack on power 2 (2016), In the den of wolves (2018), Hunter Killer And Angel Has Fallen (2019).

Gerard Butler: wife or girlfriend?

3. Gerard Butler is not married, but he is busy. The Scottish actor has never married and his love life has been quite turbulent. However, lately for some years, more precisely since 2014, he has been attending with interior design Morgan Brown, even if they broke up and picked up again several times. The two, in fact, broke up in August 2018, only to recover in October of the same year and leave after a few weeks. It seems, however, that they started dating again in April 2019.

4. He has had several famous girlfriends. During his love life, Gerard Butler has dated several women belonging to the world of show business. Between official relationships and alleged flirtations, the names of Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston, Rita Ora, Madalina Ghenea And Lindsay Lohan.

Gerard Butler in 300

5. The film required hard training. In order to play King Leonidas better and give him more realism, Gerard Butler had to train hard. The actor, in fact, trained for four hours every day, for about four months, in order to be able to bring his character to life. This allowed him not only to acquire the sculpted physique required for the character, but also to be able to personally interpret many of the more complex scenes, without resorting to doubles.

6. He got hurt during the making of the film. A movie like 300 it requires a lot of work, great physical effort and constant commitment. And that’s what Gerard Butler did as King Leonidas, going so far as to injure his foot and a tendon in his arm during the making of the film. Fortunately, the actor was able to recover in a short time, so that he could return to the set as soon as possible.

7. He was not the same age as Leonidas. According to legend, the warrior Leonidas was 60 years old at the time of his death in battle. Of course, for Hollywood an actor of that age would hardly have been credible for this role and so it was immediately decided to use a younger and consequently more performing performer. When Butler was cast for the role, he was 37, just under half of what Leonidas is supposed to be.

Gerard Butler is on Instagram

8. He showed his house burned down. Last November, like so many other people, Gerard Butler had a really bad time. On his official Instagram account, followed by 3 million people, the actor decided to show in a couple of videos what was left of his home and the damage of the devastating fire that burned California in those days. The actor, with a tired face and a mask around his neck, admitted that he felt heartbroken to see a scene like that.

9. He presented his new dog on the social network. The actor has decided to use his official Instagram profile to introduce his new pet to the world, a stray dog, found by chance in Bulgaria while he was shooting the film. Hunter Killer.

Gerard Butler: age and height of the actor today

10. Gerard Butler was born on November 13, 1969 in Paisley, Scotland. The actor is 188 centimeters tall overall.

Sources: IMDb, Daily Mail