Gerard Piqué and private parties in Barcelona

In Spain the scandal around Gerard Piqué’s life continues and after it became known that he has been unfaithful to Shakirahis steady partner and mother of his children, have now revealed the details of the private parties in which he participates with other Barcelona players.

Everything has arisen from the fact that Luciana Guschmer, an Ecuadorian model and ‘influencer’, gave details of the parties with models that Piqué attended for a long time and that are barely disclosed, this due to details such as the fact that cell phones were banned because “there were a lot of players who misbehaved, that they were there with models and that they were married”.

This has been revealed by ‘Socialité’ of Spain and that Marca has reproduced on its website.

According to the revelations, Piqué was dating a girl “his new illusion” in a nightclub called ‘La Traviesa’ in Barcelona, where you can access through a door located on the side of the site and thus reach a private area where no one of the recurring users can see you.

Another of the parties to which the ex-partner of Shakira They are the ones I used to do at the disco bling bling or the El Patron restaurant where he spent sums of around 2,000 euros, about 45,000 pesos per night.

“About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following Piqué for 12 years and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he throws… But they stress to me that lately he’s totally out of date, he is partying a lot with his partner Riqui Puig. He’s spending indecent amounts of money at the ‘Bling Bling’ nightclub and in the ‘Patrón’ restaurant and from what they tell me until the wee hours of the morning,” said Jordi Martín, a paparazzi who follows Piqué and who spoke with a Mediaset television program.

“It varies by day, but from what I’m told, minimum 2000 euros each day, from 2000 euros and abovebut of course, those amounts for Gerard Piqué are ridiculous”.

