News

German convicted of letting a child die: Amal among the lawyers

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Munich Tribunal held the first trial for the massacre of the Yazidi community. A citizen who converted to Islam and the Islamic State did nothing to prevent the little girl from dying in the sun. Amal Clonney on the accusing team

Chained in the sun, with the temperature going over 45 degrees, without water or shelter, and only because she had wet the bed. The atrocious death of a Yazidi girl in Iraq in 2015 has a culprit.

This is Jennifer Wenish, a German citizen who converted to Islam and then, in 2013, to Daesh.

A terrible stench

deepening



Loading...
Advertisements

Isis, the probable successor of Al-Baghdadi arrested

To materially carry out the ferocious gesture her husband Taha, who chained the little girl, only 5 years old, as punishment. However, she did nothing to prevent it. Indeed, according to the testimonies, “he would not have lifted a finger”. Indeed, it would have been she who expressed annoyance towards the child, who had fallen ill, and her mother. Both Yazidis, and therefore enslaved by the militiamen of the Islamic State. Yazidism is a very ancient cult of probable Persian origin, and which is practiced by a small Kurdish minority. For centuries its faithful have been persecuted because they are accused of being faithful to the devil.

Amal Clooney on the defense team

read also

Iraq: Trieste University in Erbil to give the Yazidis a future

The Munich court, the first in the world to have issued a sentence of condemnation of the Yazidi genocide in Iraq, handed down the 10-year sentence.

The prosecutor’s indictment was very harsh, describing the child’s torture in detail. The team of lawyers in support of the Yazidi community also includes Amal Alamuddin, wife of George Clooney, who for years has followed the tragedy of the massacre of the Yazidis, which took place in Iraq in 2014 following the conquest by the followers of Abu Bakr al Baghddadi.

Jennifer attended the trial by protecting her face with a folder, never showing her face, but she was shocked when she was notified of the sentence.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

815
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
663
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
645
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
569
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
536
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
433
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
421
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
355
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
328
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
295
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top