Germany shoulder for three mistakes that Italy did not commit

“We no longer know how to contain the infection in schools. In the most affected areas we have lost control of the situation ”. Until a few weeks ago, no one would have thought that a German could utter such alarming words about the pandemic in Germany. Instead, for the president of the German Association of Teachers, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the spread of Covid-19 is now at a point of no return. Outgoing Chancellor Merkel launches a last desperate appeal to the 80 million inhabitants of the Federal Republic: “A very hard winter is ahead of us. Let’s stay united and get vaccinated “. The government even mobilized the Bundeswehr, the armed forces. 12,000 soldiers will support doctors and volunteers in managing the emergency. Germany is in full fourth wave. There are 50 thousand cases of positivity that have been registered in the last 24 hours. Over 230 the dead. Intensive care is starting to register worrying employment rates.

And it’s not just Germany in the middle of the new wave. According to the map of the European Center for Contagion Prevention and Control, the ECDC, half of Europe is colored red. Maximum alert. This time, however, it is Northern Europe. In Austria, the increase in infections in the last week was 84%. Yesterday there was a record of daily positives, with over 13,000 infected. So Vienna runs for cover. From Wednesday, a lockdown reserved for the unvaccinated, who in Austria are about 36% of the population, should come into force. In the Netherlands, a mini-lockdown is already in place. For three weeks, Prime Minister Rutte announced, bars and restaurants will close at 8pm. Non-essential activities as early as 6pm. In Europe, we had been seeing a lockdown for months.

The ECDC map is clear. Concern is high. But it also tells us more: for once, the Mediterranean countries, those that once the big international finance defined PIIGS – the acronym stands for Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain – for the unsustainability of their debt, have known better prepare for winter. And they did it with effective vaccination campaigns, with numbers significantly higher than those of the countries north of the Alps, the infamous Frugali, or Austerity countries, to continue to use economic-financial jargon.

Today we are the virtuous. Italy, with 84% of full cycle vaccines. Spain, at 79%. Portugal, Europe’s locomotive of the vaccine, with 86%. Ten, if not twenty percentage points higher than in the Netherlands (72%), Germany (67%) and Austria (64%). Of course, nothing to do with the disaster on the eastern flank of the European Union, where half of the vaccinated population is barely reached. In Romania, barely 30% have been vaccinated. In Bulgaria less than one in four citizens.

Is it the revenge of the PIIGS, the Mediterranean ‘pigs’? “I would not put it like this” says on the phone with Huffington Post from Berlin Fernando D’Aniello, an independent researcher of philosophy of law, who writes in the magazine Il Mulino and specializes in constitutional justice and fundamental rights, always very attentive to differences of legal approach between Mediterranean countries and Central Europe. “I’m one of those who always try to challenge these stereotypes. Dividing Europe into good and bad according to the crises is not fair. The truth is that Germany has been slowed down by a different approach to the Italian one on vaccines. They immediately focused on the creation of large vaccination centers. Effective if designed to carry out large quantities of vaccines, but unable to reach all generations. In Italy this has not been done. Priority was given to immunizing the elderly, the main victims of the coronavirus. Today we see the different effects, between the two countries, of these two organizational choices “. A matter of organization, therefore.

It is also true, it must be said, that in Germany the relationship between State and Citizen is culturally different. “Up to now, the Berlin government – continues D’Aniello – has had a more liberal approach. They said: the vaccine is available. Who wants to get vaccinated, go ahead. Who does not want to, free not to get vaccinated. Amen”. German mentality – Protestant, to put it like Max Weber – more oriented towards a relationship of trust with citizens. A mentality often considered as a civic model unattainable in our latitudes, but which carries with it some risks: “Here in Berlin we often go to trust. Until a few weeks ago, at the entrance of a club, they would ask you verbally if you are vaccinated. Just say yes and they let you in. Without real control “. It is the same problem that the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, complained about a few days ago. On the controls of the Green Pass, said the Minister, Germany should be inspired by Italian rigor. A sensational reversal of roles, if we think about the past. Germans who want to follow the Italian organizational model. Who would have thought.

“It should be noted, however, that although the controls are oriented towards a major Laissez-faire, this does not mean that serious restrictive measures are not in force in Germany ”explains D’Aniello. From this summer the 3G rule applies – geimpft, genesen, getestet. “To enter the university, where I work, you have to prove that you have been vaccinated, recovered or have had a negative swab in the last 48 hours. And the same goes for restaurants and cinemas ”. So why are there fewer vaccinated people? “Keep in mind, among the various factors that I am listing, that here until a month ago, making tampons was free”. A real incentive not to get vaccinated. “Indeed, the increase in infections in recent weeks could also be due to the unfortunate decision to go back to having tampons paid last month. And in fact the government has reintroduced the free tampon starting this weekend “.

Free swabs, and a vaccination campaign that is not entirely effective for the population groups most at risk, the elderly. Here are the reasons for the German failure. Now, Germany will have to deal – as Merkel said – with a very hard winter. But Berlin wants to get serious. Pending the formation of the new government, there are those who propose new lockdowns. “There are those who even advocate the introduction of the scheme 2G Plus: to enter the restaurant you must be vaccinated, cured, and also have undergone a swab with negative results “. From Laissez-faire to the hard approach. When the Germans decide to go big, they usually do it. We Mediterranean people, however, cannot complain. Here, south of the Alps, we have acquired important certainties in our fight against Covid: a high vaccination rate combined with the obligation of a Green Pass in the workplace. Hoping that they will be enough to better face the new wave that is hitting Europe.