Germany’s great milestone with COVID after almost two years

The German authorities have indicated this past Monday that during the last 24 hours no coronavirus deaths have been confirmeda situation that takes place for the first time since September 21, 2020, according to data provided by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

This body has indicated through its website that During the last 24 hours, 4,032 cases have been detected, which places the total at 24,813,817, while to date there have been 135,461 deaths from COVID-19.

In this way, the accumulated incidence during the last week, stands at 639, 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitantsaround 2,209,200 active cases and a total of 22,469,200 recovered, including 113,100 discharges during the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the year 2020, the number of confirmed infections increases to 24,813,817. Currently, the number of active cases is estimated at about 2,209,200.

The vaccination campaign remains stalled

The vaccination campaign continues to stall, with 4,000 doses administered last Sunday. Likewise, 22.4% of the population (of 18.7 million people) have not yet been vaccinated. In turn, 4 million (4.8%), however, are between 0 and 4 years old, and for them there is no vaccine available.

Thus, until Sunday, 77.6% of the population (64.5 million people) had been vaccinated, 75.8% (63.0 million) with the full schedulewhile 59.3% (49.3 million) had received a booster dose, and 4.8% (4.0 million) even the second,

Reported data is typically lower on Mondays

Data reported by the Robert Koch Institute are usually lower on Mondays, since there is a decrease in the number of tests during the weekend. The authorities also assume that the actual number of infections is higher than the official record due to the number of undetected cases.