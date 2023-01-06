Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns, one of the best games of 2022, at a scandalous discount

One of the last surprises that 2022 brought us was Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The Firaxis and Marvel title is a clear example of how to take advantage of a license and how to know how to evolve your formula for success. Something that Firaxis has achieved with this game and that we already told you about in our analysis that you can read here.

If you want to try this reimagining of the tactical genre and you haven’t had any luck and the Three Wise Men haven’t left it under the tree, you’re in luck, because it currently has succulent discounts on all platforms.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns with special discount for Christmas

Thus, you will be able to get hold of its different versions with a 33% discount, which leaves us with incredible prices for both the standard edition and the special editions, which include skins and the season pass that will give us access to four new characters.

Firaxis is back in the game with a game that we can safely describe as one of the best in the super heroic genre. A round, deep proposal, with innovation in the formula of playing and an entertaining story that leaves us with some brilliant moments. A round game, in short, that delights us in every moment we live.

