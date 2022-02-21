Getting COVID with or without vaccines, what’s the big difference?

Those responsible for the clinical trials of the emergency authorized vaccines were always clear in ensuring that the formulations developed in the framework of the health emergency would not prevent people from getting sick (Reuters)

Given the outbreak of infections that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had in the country, and the way in which the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 became dominant in the world, more than one person will have wondered about of the efficacy of vaccines.

“In the end we are all infecting”, can be heard in line at the supermarket. However, at this point, specialists are firm in clarifying that the difference lies in what type of disease develops if the person was previously immunized or not.

In fact, Those responsible for the clinical trials of the emergency authorized vaccines were always clear in assuring that the formulations developed in the framework of the health emergency would not prevent people from getting sick, but that the objective was to prevent severe illness and death. And that, in the framework of a pandemic that had turned the world upside down, was sufficient argument for the regulatory agencies to give the go-ahead and begin to apply it to the population.

And while the advance of the Omicron variant, it is true, was overwhelming in each country where the latest mutation of the coronavirus was present, so is the fact that confirmed cases increased exponentially throughout the world, but hospitalizations and deaths did so to a lesser extent, which shows that the many reported infections are causing fewer serious forms of the disease and fewer deaths.

It is that after almost two years of pandemic, one of the greatest concerns of scientists, and of the population in general, is whether Omicron will be the last variant of concern of the coronavirus or if SARS-CoV-2 will continue to mutate into new versions, more contagious or more severe, or milder.

At this time, the main scientific tool to curb hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 were vaccines, and the question of how long the virus will continue to mutate and test the efficacy of formulations resonates strongly in the scientific community.

With the Omicron variant, confirmed cases increased exponentially worldwide, but hospitalizations and deaths increased to a lesser extent (Reuters)

Now, a new study offers encouraging data: COVID-19 variants fail to break the protective effect of vaccines. The inoculants continue to provide protection against the virus for a long time because, in addition to antibodies, they stimulate the formation of T cells, cells of the immune system with “iron memory, which know how to fight the virus even when it changes its face thanks to mutations” the researchers said.

The research was carried out by researchers from the La Jolla Institute of Immunology, in San Diego, USA, in collaboration with the IRCCS San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa and the University of Genoa.

The study, published in the journal Cell, realized that the appearance of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus represented the main obstacle to overcoming the pandemic in the last two years: the mutations accumulated by the virus make it less recognizable for the antibodies developed after vaccination . The appearance of the Omicron variant accentuated this trend. However, numerous studies in recent months have shown that although the first line of defense represented by specific antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein loses its effectiveness, this does not happen with the T cells of the immune system.

The immune system is divided into two large groups of cells that contribute to an effective immune response. The first is linked to the activation of B lymphocytes, responsible for the production of antibodies that are capable of recognizing and fighting the virus.

The second is linked to the activation of T lymphocytes, immune memory cells that persist for a long time even after a possible decrease in antibodies, as occurs in people vaccinated against COVID-19 in whom there is a decrease in antibody levels. antibodies already within six months after vaccination

Effective T-cell response does not prevent infection, however it helps reduce the risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19. The new study now confirmed this hypothesis. The research was conducted in 96 people who had received any of the vaccines available or under evaluation in the United States: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Novavax.

Researchers saw that transmission rates among unvaccinated people were higher with BA.2 compared to BA.1 (Reuters)

The Omicron coronavirus variant has already detected a subvariant classified as BA.2, and classified by infectologists as more contagious and better structured than other strains, to evade the protective effect of vaccines.

The good news is that vaccinated people are more likely not to transmit the coronavirus so easily than those who are not or have an incomplete scheme, according to a study carried out in Denmark this week.

Danish scientists found that the new subvariant spread more easily among all groups, regardless of gender, age, household size and vaccination status.

The probability of spread within a household was 39% for BA.2 versus 29% for BA.1, the original Omicron strain that was dominant worldwide as of January 19, according to the World Health Organization. (WHO).

The study was led by a team of scientists from the University of Copenhagen and the Danish Ministry of Health, and according to the researchers, BA.2 is more contagious than the original BA.1 strain between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, found that transmission rates among unvaccinated people were higher with BA.2 compared to BA.1, indicating that unvaccinated people carried a higher viral load with BA.2.

Thus, although fully vaccinated people are more likely to contract BA.2 than the previous strain, they are less likely to transmit it to others, according to the researchers. People who got a booster were even less likely to spread the virus than people who got all the shots. “This indicates that after advanced infection, vaccination protects against further transmission, and more so for BA.2 than for BA.1,” the scientists found.

“It is reassuring that COVID BA.2 infections are generally milder than Delta variant infections,” the scientists said, and that vaccines help protect against serious illness and hospitalization and concluded: “The combination of a high incidence of a relatively innocuous subvariant has increased optimism.”

