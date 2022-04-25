Gigi Hadid’s white lace look on her 27th birthday

On the night of Saturday April 13, the model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday in an exclusive private club, ‘Zero Bond’ in New York City. Hours before the arrival of Gigi herself at the club and the rest of the guests, we could see her sister, Bella, through the streets of NY with maxi balloons to celebrate another return to the sun for her sister. Gigi Hadid arrived at her birthday party with a impressive ‘look’ of several pieces of pants, long blazer and corset-type ‘bustier’ made all in white lace and transparencies. A Dion Lee design. This edgy look is crafted with floral lace, a plunging neckline, and a sculpted silhouette. Gigi decorated the entire neckline with countless pearl necklaces and a subtle gold chain that decorated her waist. She closed the style with white ‘stiletto’ heels and a pink handbag with ‘glitter’. Undoubtedly, a choice of spectacular ‘outfit’ to celebrate her 27 years and that was also enhanced by the incredible physique of the supermodel. As for the hairstyle and the ‘makeup’, Hadid decided to put her long blonde hair parted in the middle in a ponytail with curly hair letting it fall down the back. The birthday girl looked amazing in bold black eyeliner, pink blush, and a dark pink shade of lipstick.

gtres

The look of Gigi Hadid on her 27th birthday and other guests



However, this It was not the only ‘look’ that the night left us, the party was attended by many familiar faces, starting with his family, like his sister Bella with a set of mini skirt and gray suit vest and very high black leather boots. As for her hairstyle, she used zig zag headbands that were so fashionable during the 90’s. Several of her friends, known to her, also attended, such as model Emily Ratajkowski who opted for a tight knitted midi suit with rope sandals tied to the leg. Actress Blake Lively, the eternal Serena van der Woodsen in the series ‘Gossip Girl’with a mini dress in violet and complete in red. Or Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen who chose more casual outfits in dark tones.

gtres

gtres

gtres

gtres

gtres

gtres

gtres

gtres

