Girondins de Bordeaux and Alberth Elis, practically relegated in Ligue 1 in France
Bordeaux, France.
Girondins de Bordeaux, where Honduran striker Alberth Elis plays, was sentenced to relegation this Saturday after drawing 0-0 at home against Lorient, in the penultimate matchday of Ligue 1 in France.
Elis said goodbye to the season since last month after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee. The catracho striker, who scored 9 goals in 20 games for Bordeaux, is on the mend.
Bordeaux did not take advantage of the option that was presented to them at their stadium, with a win they could continue in the fight to maintain the category in the highest competition in French football.
But the tie leaves ‘Les Girondins’ practically relegated, colistas. Only one carom, with unthinkable markers and impossible goals would save David Guion’s team, with three points less than Metz and Saint Etienne.
It is almost impossible for Bordeaux to stay in the first division: they are three points behind Metz with a very unfavorable goal difference (-29 against Bordeaux’s -41).
On the last date, the Girondins would win by a difference of 12 goals against Brest to aspire to play the relegation playoff (18th place is who has that opportunity). In addition, he must expect Saint-Éttiene and Metz to lose, a combination that seems unthinkable.
Troyes, Clermont and Lorient, despite the fact that they did not win, ensured their permanence in the French League benefited by Saint Etienne’s stumble that fell to penultimate place. Metz, who added the three points, is third from last and clings to promotion to remain in the elite.
The bump of Saint Etienne was capital. He conceded his fourth loss in a row. He lost to Reims of the Spaniard Oscar García Junyent who did not play anything (1-2).
Saint Etienne, the team that has won the most League titles in France, ten, fell into the abyss, is penultimate, in relegation. It is level on points with Metz that came out of the well and was third from last, in promotion. The only lifeline.