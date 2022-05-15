Girondins de Bordeaux and Alberth Elis, practically relegated in Ligue 1 in France

Girondins de Bordeaux, where Honduran striker Alberth Elis plays, was sentenced to relegation this Saturday after drawing 0-0 at home against Lorient, in the penultimate matchday of Ligue 1 in France.

Elis said goodbye to the season since last month after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee. The catracho striker, who scored 9 goals in 20 games for Bordeaux, is on the mend.

Bordeaux did not take advantage of the option that was presented to them at their stadium, with a win they could continue in the fight to maintain the category in the highest competition in French football.

But the tie leaves ‘Les Girondins’ practically relegated, colistas. Only one carom, with unthinkable markers and impossible goals would save David Guion’s team, with three points less than Metz and Saint Etienne.

It is almost impossible for Bordeaux to stay in the first division: they are three points behind Metz with a very unfavorable goal difference (-29 against Bordeaux’s -41).