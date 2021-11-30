Give us the vaccine leaflet …

Confusional state

If there was the leaflet would we read vaccines? If there were we would worry about what is written or we would do as we do with everyone other drugs what do we swallow? Then… are we sure that the medical treatments we receive are always adequate for our needs? Why before, until the day before Covid_19 appeared on the scene of our lives, did we almost blindly trust doctors and scientists and today we don’t do it anymore? And even today, why do we let them treat us for every discomfort, but don’t we blindly trust those same doctors for cures related to Covid19?

Distrust

If this is the case, it is clear that some short circuit really happened. Sometimes there are more questions than answers and uncertainty ends up creating more and more mistrust… But i Do vaccines work or do they not work? Do they protect or do they not protect against the spread of the virus? The information we receive is often conflicting and tells of a world that also struggles to communicate what it would be essential to know. A friend some time ago in relation to a similar situation expressed his thoughts through the saying: “Few ideas but very confused”. Well the time has come to clarify ideas.

Tell us the truth

Tell us the truth then don’t force us to believe someone else’s truths. This is what generates the tensions that then lead people to make wrong choices and considerations. The Italians want to know how things stand. Italians have one of the highest vaccination coverage in Europe. They don’t need guns, they need to think for themselves (any reference to Mario Monti’s statements is purely intentional).

But the correct use of democracy passes through correct information, passes through having objective data and references that can be trusted, passes through a fiduciary relationship Institutions-companies that are perhaps at their lowest levels ever. Yet the Italians have made strong choices. Maybe they just too trust people who are untrustworthy and who they should think before they speak.

The words weigh like boulders, especially in times like the ones we are experiencing.

One year ago Monti he spoke in one of his editorial, for Corriere della Sera, of necessary Asset, today speaks of vaccination and war constraint. Professor, but can you give us good news? Do you understand that we must rebuild a climate of trust and not feed and foment that of belligerence?

Trust and Distrust

Here, the situation we are experiencing is precisely this. Nobody has clear ideas about what is happening and the climate of distrust that is being generated risks creating more damage than the virus itself does. To be clear: give us the LIE vaccines.

After all, for us who normally deal with economics, we know that the first step on which to build a socio-economic fabric capable of functioning is precisely represented by trust. “Every commercial transaction has an element of trust in it,” wrote Nobel laureate economist Kenneth Arrow in 1972.

But the trust is less quantifiable than other forms of capital. Its decline is vaguely felt before it is clearly seen. Companies, due to the pandemic, have become virtual, managers wonder if their collaborators, from a distance, are actually working. New colleagues arrive and leave without ever having met. Nobody knows if a text, if a remark by a leader is ironic or hostile.

According to a recent study of more than 5,400 Finnish workers, the more employees were separated from each other during the pandemic, the more their trust in their colleagues decreased.

Each of these points could, of course, have multiple causes. But together they point in a worrying direction: we could be in the middle of one recession of trust. For example, people who don’t trust others think twice before investing. Do you understand how crucial social trust is?

Could it be a coincidence that people are leaving more and more money in their checking account?

Economists Paul Zak and Stephen Knack found, in a study published in 1998, that a 15% increase in the belief of a nation that “Most people can be trustworthy” adds a full percentage point to economic growth each year.

If you can rely on people to do what they say they will do, without costly coercive mechanisms to make them trustworthy, many things become possible, Francis Fukuyama said in his 1995 book, Trust.

We are exactly in contrast with the statements of Professor Monti.

By the way … But the vaccines?

Does Monti propose a state of war? A coercive state? I propose a state of awareness if it were possible.

Tell us why and if they work, tell us if they can there are contraindications and what they may be, in short tell us something that looks like a truth and not a confusional state where every nurse, switchboard operator, barber or housewife, feel they are the best among virologists and researchers and feel obliged to say everything or the opposite of everything, and that they talk indifferently about 4-4-2, detergents and RNA .

Leopoldo Gasbarro, November 30, 2021