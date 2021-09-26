Global Citizen, an ovation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the Duchess conquers Central Park with Valentino’s minidress

“This pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. We have what it takes to vaccinate the whole world, and vaccine distribution is a human rights issue“. These are the words spoken by the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the concert stage Global Citizen Live, held Saturday, September 25 in Central Park, New York. The dukes of Sussex were greeted with an ovation by the thousands of young people who gathered to participate in the international event: Harry in an informal suit and unbuttoned shirt without a tie, Meghan true diva conquered the spotlight by showing off a total white minidress with floral applications from the collection Roman Palazzo 2021 by Valentino. “My wife and I believe that survival doesn’t have to depend on where you were born,” added Harry and Meghan from the stage, holding hands and underlining the need for liberalization on the Coivid vaccine front, facilitating access and distribution in every part of the world, even in the poorest countries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then followed the singer’s performances Alessia Cara and the pop veteran Cyndi Lauper with an interpretation of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”Dedicated to Afghan women. USAID Agency Administrator Samantha Power then said in a recorded message that the United States “they will contribute over $ 295 million to countries around the world to avert famines and extreme hunger, address gender-based violence and the urgent humanitarian needs that the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving behind “. The Global Solidarity Fund also announced $ 28 million for food, vaccines and vocational training throughout 2022 before the Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello took the stage together with Shawn Mendes, later followed by Burna Boy. Among others, in Central park, they also performed Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez.