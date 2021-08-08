Godzilla vs Kong, a look at the battle of Hong Kong in a new concept art

In recent months, audiences have witnessed the epic Godzilla vs Kong, and the film will soon also be available in streaming on HBO Max. The new images published on the web by concept artist Matt Allsopp allow us now to take another look at the genesis of the fourth MonsterVerse film.

Godzilla vs Kong is available in 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray, and in the concept art also visible at the bottom of the news we can learn about the unpublished aspects of the night battle between Godzilla and Kong in the third act of the film, set in Hong Kong. We note in fact that, in Matt Allsopp’s initial projects, Kong had to be a lot smaller than Godzilla. If that had been the case, waiting for the future of the MonsterVerse, the battle (and the film in general) would have been very different.

“Legends collide in Godzilla vs Kong as these mythical adversaries meet in a spectacular battle, with the fate of the world in the balance “ reads the synopsis of the film. “Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, an orphaned girl with whom made a strong bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves on the path of an enraged Godzilla, who spreads a wave of destruction across the globe. L’epic confrontation between the two titans, instigated by invisible forces, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. “