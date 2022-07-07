Gold’s Gym: Exercising With Weights Offers Greater Well-Being And Health For Women

Two stress seizures changed Miriam Fernández’s lifestyle 12 years ago. It was at this point that she decided that exercise and adopting new healthy eating habits could help her.

“I started exercising on my own and then I went to Gold’s Gym because I also wanted to strengthen my muscles. It’s been 12 years, I turned 66 and I feel very good about myself, strengthened and strong. What I love to practice the most is the weights. I don’t compete with girls who go to the gym, I compete with myself to feel good.”explained Fernández, who trains from Monday to Friday under the supervision of Harold Rodríguez, personal trainer of the leading wellness chain in the country.

For Rodríguez, weight training “It allows women to increase their muscle mass, speed up metabolism and burn fat faster.”

He explained that the work of weights also allows to strengthen the bones and the joints, since more hardness and strength are achieved, “In addition, her results always raise her self-esteem since she will look more toned and stylized. This type of exercise helps them to be in better physical condition and to feel much better.”

weights bring happiness

For the Gold’s Gym coach, weights can be used from the age of 14 and suggests leaving behind the myth that weights block growth.

“The recommendation is to do weights always supervised by a specialized coach or trainer. When a woman lifts weights she will feel happier, she will be healthier, more athletic, less stressed, stronger and will have less risk of injury”.

In addition, studies show that weights make life easier for women, they are more active and immune to diseases, especially cardiovascular and joint pathologies.

As a suggestion, the expert points out that you should start with little weight to perform more repetitions and also do exercises with body weight (elbow flexions and extensions, barbell, abdominals, squats, dips).

The best way to burn fat

For Gaby Terán, a CrossFit trainer at Gold’s Gym and also a high-performance athlete, weights have many benefits beyond just strengthening muscles. “It serves to lose weight, it eliminates that fat that we call adipose tissue, it allows you to secrete hormones such as cortisone and adrenaline that give you a feeling of well-being. During the menstrual cycle it is an excellent option to generate hormones that will make you feel better and be less prone to injury.”

This high-performance athlete who has practiced and taught for more than 10 years at Gold’s Gyn Montalbán headquarters (in Caracas), works with hypertrophy in her programming because the competitions in which she participates require her to swim, pedal, do bars to apply the strength.

“Working the external muscles with functional weights also brings you benefits in your daily life, such as; take a bag from the market, carry it and not feel tired by that dead weight. As an athlete, it allows me to be stronger than I thought, I have more energy, I move better, with greater control over loads, I have more health and well-being” Teran finished.

