Although he is not going through his best moment, Netflix it is still among the best of the streaming platforms, with numerous titles for all tastes.

Within the entire Netflix catalog, without a doubt one of its strongest points are the original series, where it has great successes such as Stranger Things, The Squid Game or the recent The Sandman, to name a few.

VIDEO NETFLIX with ADS on a new plan. Are you interested in its implementation?

However, with so many series available on the platform, there are certain titles that, for one reason or another, do not appear in the recommendations and are ignored by Netflix’s own algorithm, despite being highly recommended products.

Today, in Hobby Consoles, we review some Good Netflix series that the algorithm ignores and that are very worthwhile.

NATIVE LAND

Year : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 1 season

: 1 season directors : Mathieu Mortelmans, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

: Mathieu Mortelmans, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Gender: Comedy

Directed by Mathieu Mortelmans, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Native land It’s a fun series comedy Belgian starring Yassine Ouaich, Ward Kerremans, Ahlaam Teghadouini and Said Boumazoughe, among others.

The series follows the story of two Belgian brothers who believe they have found a gold mine in their new business, which consists of importing land from Morocco to bury deceased Muslims in Belgium.

THE WINGS OF AMBITION

Year : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 1 season

: 1 season Director : Deniz Yorulmazer

: Deniz Yorulmazer Gender: Drama

Between the best netflix series that go unnoticed we have wings of ambitiona Turkish production directed by Deniz Yorulmazer starring, among others, Birce Akalay, Ibrahim Celikkol, Irem Sak and Miray Daner.

The plot of this drama series revolves around Asli, a young journalism student who manages to infiltrate the life of Lale, one of the most respected and popular TV presenters in her country right now.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Upon entering work as a Lale intern, Asli faces the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.

With a total of eight episodes, Wings of Ambition is a series worth keeping an eye on despite being ignored by Netflix’s algorithm.

YOU DON’T KNOW WHO I AM

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season

: 1 season Director : Sarmad Masud

: Sarmad Masud Gender: Drama

Under the direction of Sarmad Masud, you don’t know who i am it’s a drama which has in its cast the actors Sam Adewunmi, Sophie Wilde, Roger Nsengiyumva and Bukky Bakray, among others.

A young man named Hero is framed for Jamil’s murder. The evidence is overwhelming with all the evidence pointing to the accused, where he himself acknowledges it when he exercises his right to defend himself in front of the jury.

Nevertheless, during the trial Hero tells an extraordinary story where he recounts the events that led him to that moment. Without a doubt one of the best Netflix series to watch.

skins

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 7 seasons

: 7 seasons directors : Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley

: Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley Gender: Dramatic comedy

Although it is the best known series of all those on the list, for some reason Skins is among the series that the Netflix algorithm ignores.

Created by Jamie Brittain, Bryan Elsley, the series stars Kaya Scodelario, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Dempsie, Hannah Murray, Mike Bailey, April Pearson, Lily Loveless and Will Merrick, among many others.

Its plot follows the story of a group of teenagers from Bristol made up of an attractive and popular boy, his girlfriend, a drug addict Muslim boy, a gay man, a girl with an eating problem, a boy who is desperate to lose his virginity, a girl smart and privileged with family problems, an aspiring musician and a party boy in love with his teacher.

Each episode focuses on one of these characters and explores the lives of teenagers and the trials and tribulations they experience in their day-to-day livesshowing comedy and drama in equal parts.

YOUNG HIGHNESSES

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 2 seasons

: 2 seasons directors : Rojda Sekersöz and Erika Calmeyer

: Rojda Sekersöz and Erika Calmeyer Gender: Drama

Among the best unknown Netflix series we have young highnessesa series directed by Rojda Sekersöz and Erika Calmeyer starring Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger and Frida Argento, among others.

It tells the story of Wilhelm, a young prince who is far from the royal obligations of the family, so he has the opportunity to discover himself.

Nevertheless, one day he discovers that he has suddenly become the first in the line of succession.

Although it is a series that goes unnoticed by the Netflix algorithm, the premiere of its second season is already confirmed for November 2022.

OATS STUDIOS

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season

: 1 season Director : Neill Blomkamp

: Neill Blomkamp Gender: Science fiction and horror

Created by Neill Blomkamp Oats Studios is a series that has a cast of the stature of Sharlto Copley, Alec Gillis, Jason Cope, Sigourney Weaver, Dakota Fanning, Eugene Khumbanyiwa and Robert Hobbs, among many others.

This production is a series of ten experimental short films made by Blomkamp between 2017 and 2020 in which he imagines post-apocalyptic worlds and terrifying settings.

Netflix documentaries scarier than the best scary movies

Each episode of Oats Studios has a different duration, but none of them exceed half an hour, so the series is a good option for those who are looking for something fast to watch.

So far our review of some Good Netflix series that the algorithm ignores and that are very worthwhile. As you can see, most of them are not especially well known, but they are also highly recommended if you have already devoured outstanding hits like stranger things.