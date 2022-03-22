Goodbye Ochoa, they uncover who would put Acevedo as the starter, Televisa no longer commands

Acevedo could play in the starting Tri

March 22, 2022 03:00 a.m.

The arrival of Charles Acevedo the Mexican team shows that it is time for change, to analyze new variants and understand that the end of William Ochoa It must have happened, perhaps this year, already competing with a guy for the position.

But there is a power stronger than Televisawhich could put Carlos Acevedo as the starter and even speed up the process of the guy, because of his merit, but what he always lacked was an opportunity to prove himself.

It is that Televisa has not ruled in the Tri for a long time, so Carlos Acevedo could join the Mexican team all for Alejandro Irarragorri, who is the new boss of the FMF and the MX League.

Why could Irarragorri put Acevedo in the starting Tri?

In Liga MX, surprisingly, now all decisions go through Alejandro Irarragorri and his approval, as journalist Gerardo Vásquez de León explained, so thanks to the manager, Acevedo could have a real opportunity.

