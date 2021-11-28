Goodbye to petrol for cars

Petrol is at the center of discussions on the future of the automotive industry, but also on the present of consumption. The sun and the air come to his aid.

There gas is at the center of discussions on the future of the automotive industry, as it is increasingly replaced by hybrid engines, LPG, and obviously electric. Its present, on the other hand, is studded with the increase of prices, and this is clearly not a good thing.

In aid of gasoline and also of the environment come the hydrocarbons which reduce by 100% emissions emitted not only by cars, but also by vehicles such as airplanes. Furthermore, these hydrocarbons are compatible with the current infrastructures in our possession.

In practice, these are the so-called synfuel which could allow the old endothermic engines to be able to function again, reducing the environmental impact, thanks to the sunlight and air. One company above all already knows how to do it.

Synhelion, a hope for the environment

The Swiss company Synhelion has therefore developed the so-called Solar Fuel, which can be used on any engine running on any fuel. All this through a solar receiver which facilitates the production of very highs temperatures.

The generated heat becomes syngas, which is a mixture that is transformed into fuels such as petrol or diesel. From here, you can obviously start the car and walk. In addition, the Synhelion company believes it can make a big impact in the airline industry.

At the moment, the only flaw of this hope for the environment is the lack of marketing. For this the company is following two paths: on the one hand Solar Upgrading which consists in supplying liquid fuel immediately with a reduction of the environmental impact of 50-100%; on the other hand, implementation of this solar technology also in the industry cement, which is also quite polluting.