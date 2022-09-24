Grain of sand: It goes wrong

There was a time when the pop star solved his psychological worries – which, in most cases, gave him material to invent songs and, therefore, to become a pop star – in the most unpleasant of ways, fatally feeding the glossary of human dramas that were also called the rock’n’roll circus.

All-out abuse before a final splash in the pool for the Rolling Stones guitarist, fatal biture in the back of a car for the AC/DC singer, death slowly for Amy Winehouse, farandole of vodkas before that too many for John Bonham, the drummer of Led Zeppelin who would have whistled 40 before dying of suffocation in his vomit at the age of 32, between two parts of a European tour. In short, the star job has never been easy.

“I have to fight to get back on the road.” Disclosure

It still isn’t today, but millennial stars have learned from their elders. This is the eventual moral that can be drawn from the uplifting reading of the latest news from the road, which has never lined up so many cancellations… “for psychological reasons”! Arithmetically, the unprecedented traffic jam of concerts caused by the multiple “covid” postponements partly explains the almost daily mass of musicians declaring a break or forfeit. But all the same! Justin Bieber, Arlo Parks, Shawn Mendes, Sam Fender, Russ, Wet Leg, Disclosure… Among a few big names, many discoveries little known to the general public but which the Anglo-Saxon pop industry consumes with a vengeance, for the profusion and acceleration of careers in a digital economy and, there again, following two years of absolute bleakness, without concerts or tours, while income from the web counts for butter.

Result: you have to go to the coal! After having undergone severe confinements such as in England, young British artists live all the more hard the crowd and the tempo of the tours. “I have to fight to get back on the road,” apologized half of the electro Disclosure duo. “Our touring pace got the best of us,” the Wet Leg girls explain as they cancel their Australian visit. “I have been on the road for eighteen months and I find myself in a dark and unhealthy place, dangerous for myself”, confesses Arlo Parks, 20 years old and great hope of English pop who played at Montreux Jazz last July. .

Between the psychological fragility of its musicians, the prohibitive costs of transport, the demand for profitability, the reluctance of spectators to join theaters and the economic crisis which is drying up the wallet, the “return to normal” has rather airs of “Back in Black”, to quote an AC/DC title whose singer, etc.

