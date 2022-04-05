Grammy Awards 2022: the complete list of nominees
In the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, numerous artists will compete in different categories to take home the long-awaited statuette. Justin BieberDoja Cat and HER are some of the most nominated artists on this list who led by Jon Batiste.
After postponing the ceremony due to the rebound in covid-19 cases, the Grammys are finally held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada, United States) on the night of Sunday, April 2 — early Monday, April 3. April in Spain.
The list of nominees for the 2022 Grammys led by Jon Batiste with 11 mentionsbecoming the most nominated artist in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical music, and music video.
follow him Justin BieberDoja Cat and HER, with eight nominations each; while billie eilish and Olivia Rodrigoare nominated in seven categories each.
We also find among the nominees some of the most established music stars, such as the veteran Tony Bennett95 years old: or the eternal rivals Taylor Swift and kanye-west.
Spain is represented at the ceremony by two of our country’s most renowned artists: the rapper and singer C. Tanganaand the Malaga, Pablo Alboranwho will compete for a nomination in the categories of Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album with The Madrilenian and Best Latin Pop Album, Vertigorespectively
As a novelty, this year a new category is inaugurated Best Urban Music Album. Among the nominees are Rauw Alejandro with AphrodisiacBad Bunny with The last tour of the world, J Balvin with JOSÉ, Carol G with KG0516 and kali uchis with Without fear (of love and other demons).
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 GRAMMY NOMINEES
Album of the year
- SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – HE R
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- DONDA – Kanye West
song of the year
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You – HER
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Peaches – Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
Best Latin Urban Music Album
- Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
- The Last World Tour – J Balvin
- JOSE – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis
Best Alternative Latin Music Album
- Leave – Stereo Bomb
- Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric
- Origin – Juanes
- Cramp – Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian – C. Tangana
- Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoe
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- My loves – Paula Arenas
- Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena
- My Hands – Camilo
- Mendo – Alex Cuba
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
Best Electronic Recording
- Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom – Olafur Arnalds
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribouband
- Alive – Rufus DuSol
- The Business – Tiesto
best rap performance
- Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
- Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole
- Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy
- Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF
- INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
- WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
- Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
best rap album
- The Off-Season – J.Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator
- Donda – Kany West
best rap song
- Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones
- Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kany West and Jay Z
- My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Immersive Album
- ALICE – Alicia Keys
- Clique – Patricia Barber
- Fine Line – Harry Styles
- The Future Bites-Steven Wilson
- Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor
Best long musical
- Inside – Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne
- Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
- Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul – Various
best music video
- Shot In The Dark – ACDC
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA
- Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Record of the year
- I Still Have Faith In You – Abba
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
best new artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light – Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say – Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two – Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay-Masego
best country song
- Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
- Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
- Cold – Chris Stapleton
- Country Again – Thomas Rhett
- Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
best jazz album
- Generations – The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue – Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler – Nnenna Freelon
- Flower – Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab – Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story – Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music
- Jonny x Mali: Live In LA – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It – CeCe Winans