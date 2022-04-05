Grammy Awards 2022: the complete list of nominees

After postponing the ceremony due to the rebound in covid-19 cases, the Grammys are finally held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada, United States) on the night of Sunday, April 2 — early Monday, April 3. April in Spain.

The list of nominees for the 2022 Grammys led by Jon Batiste with 11 mentionsbecoming the most nominated artist in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical music, and music video.

follow him Justin BieberDoja Cat and HER, with eight nominations each; while billie eilish and Olivia Rodrigoare nominated in seven categories each.

We also find among the nominees some of the most established music stars, such as the veteran Tony Bennett95 years old: or the eternal rivals Taylor Swift and kanye-west.

Spain is represented at the ceremony by two of our country’s most renowned artists: the rapper and singer C. Tanganaand the Malaga, Pablo Alboranwho will compete for a nomination in the categories of Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album with The Madrilenian and Best Latin Pop Album, Vertigorespectively

As a novelty, this year a new category is inaugurated Best Urban Music Album. Among the nominees are Rauw Alejandro with AphrodisiacBad Bunny with The last tour of the world, J Balvin with JOSÉ, Carol G with KG0516 and kali uchis with Without fear (of love and other demons).

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 GRAMMY NOMINEES

Album of the year

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HE R

We Are – Jon Batiste

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

DONDA – Kanye West

song of the year

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You – HER

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Best Latin Urban Music Album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last World Tour – J Balvin

JOSE – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Alternative Latin Music Album

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric

Origin – Juanes

Cramp – Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoe

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My loves – Paula Arenas

Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena

My Hands – Camilo

Mendo – Alex Cuba

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

best rap performance

Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole

Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy

Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

best rap album

The Off-Season – J.Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator

Donda – Kany West

best rap song

Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones

Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kany West and Jay Z

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Immersive Album

ALICE – Alicia Keys

Clique – Patricia Barber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

The Future Bites-Steven Wilson

Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor

Best long musical

Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne

Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various

best music video

Shot In The Dark – ACDC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Record of the year



I Still Have Faith In You – Abba

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something To Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two – Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay-Masego

best rap performance

Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up – Cardi B

my . life -J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion

best rap album

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

Donda – Kanye West

best country song

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

Cold – Chris Stapleton

Country Again – Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

best jazz album

Generations – The Baylor Project

SuperBlue – Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler – Nnenna Freelon

Flower – Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab – Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album