Great Britain is the first country to authorize antiviral

There Great Britain approves the anti Covid Merck pill. The UK drug agency has given the first authorization to antiviral pill for Covid-19 made by Merck. The drug, called molnupiravir, is considered by experts to be an important new tool to combat the pandemic. The news, announced by the pharmaceutical company, is reported by the Financial Times. The drug, which is still being examined by regulatory bodies in the US and in the European Union, in clinical trials has halved the risk of hospitalization or death for people affected by Covid in a mild or moderate form.

Who can already take it?

The drug is licensed for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19, in Sars-CoV-2 positive adults who have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. Molnupiravir remains under review by other international regulatory bodies, including the American Fda and the European Ema.

The brand name of the pill should be “Lagevrio”. Merck is actively working to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world, a statement read.

The authorization is based on the positive results of a planned interim analysis of the MOVe-OUT Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluated molnupiravir 800 mg twice daily in non-hospitalized and unvaccinated adult patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 laboratory confirmed, symptom onset within five days of study randomization, and at least one risk factor associated with negative disease outcomes (e.g., heart disease, diabetes).

“Today is a historic day for our country” in the fight against the pandemic, “because the United Kingdom becomes the first country in the world to have approved an antiviral against Covid-19 that can be taken at home”. Like this Sajid Javid, Minister of Health of the government of Boris Johnson, in the first hot comment on the formalization of the green light of the British drug agency (Mhra) – given today in advance of all – to the use of the ‘anti Covid pill’ molnupiravir made by the giant American pharmaceutical Merck. It is a medicine destined to “change things for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients, for whom this revolutionary treatment may soon be prescribed,” said Javid. The government of Great Britain, where about 140,000 deaths have been counted since the start of the pandemic and where Delta-fueled infections have resumed travel in recent weeks at about 40,000 a day, albeit with a much less serious impact on deaths and hospitalizations compared to the pre-vaccine waves of the pandemic, he has so far secured 250,000 packs of molnupiravir, compared to 50,000 in a European country of more or less equal size like France. A tool considered essential in London to contribute – together with vaccinations, in particular to the third booster doses already being administered on the island to all over 50s, to the vulnerable and to health personnel or social services – to try to contain the effect of the seasonal rebound of infections on hospitalizations without restoring the bulk of the restrictions: revoked in England (compulsory mask included) as of July 19 with a wide popular consensus and public opinion.