Green pass, here is “the Hope tax”. Because in the end the minister still got it – Libero Quotidiano





Pietro Senaldi March 19, 2022

The Hope is the last to die. Like a good communist, the Minister of Health organized the Stalingrad of Green Pass, a resistance to the bitter end because Italy is the last Western country to yield on the line of restrictions. And since this government, let’s face it, leans a little to the left, in the end he won it. The civil resurrection, that is the total liberation from the green certificate, will not take place at Easter, as it would have been evocative and as requested by the League, but rather at the First of Mayperhaps complete with a parade without a mask at the red concert.

Meanwhile, the first of next month, the minister will have to swallow a April Fool indigestibleelimination of the reinforced Green Pass. Even for unvaccinated people in their fifties, the negative swab will be enough to be readmitted to work, while for all non-immunized people the test will be a pass to get back to life: restaurants, cinemas, transport. It’s only a half win, mind you. The state of emergency ends on March 31 and, as already pointed out two months ago by Free, with it the juridical conditions for any limitation of freedom linked to the pandemic end, no longer officially arousing alarm. All the restrictions that remain will therefore have no scientific and legal basis, but these days we have to be content.





We reach freedom after all the others, despite having lost it first, however with this left we also feared that the time would never come. If we go free it is, mind you, only thanks to us. No Giallorossi majority can register there victory over Covid, due solely to vaccines and al civic sense and the responsibility of the Italians who administered them en masse despite the incomplete, contradictory and apodictic information of the government, which are at the basis of the birth of the no vax movement. We specify it because we are sure that Speranza, Conte and companions will try to speculate on the pandemic in the next election campaign, accusing the center-right of being unscientific. It is not so.

From Zaia to Fedriga, from Toti to Fontana, from Marsilio to Occhiuto, from Ghigo to Musumeci, all the regional presidents of the deployment did their part without exploiting the pandemic. The same thing cannot be said of the left, which mocked Fontana for being the first to put on a mask and organized aperitifs of the contagion, reassuring – copyright by Conte, Galli and Ricciardi – that Italy was very ready for Covid. Then he criminalized Lombardy, guilty only of being the region with the most international contacts, and as a country with the record of deaths per inhabitant during the first wave, he claimed that, if the center-right had been in the government, we would have had deaths on the street (Zingaretti dixit).





Since in Italy nothing can ever be normal, even the late but still blessed end of the Green Pass had its grotesque aspect. The League, as mentioned, would have liked total freedom since Easter, to lend a hand to tourism, especially from abroad. But it was not possible due to the opposition of Speranza, as iron as it is tremendous. The minister, the last Japanese of Covid, has done the hell out of four and for this Salvini’s party has denounced him for damages: five hundred million euros for delaying the reopening of two weeks. Draghi shrugs, the Giallorossi ironize on the figure – they are not the ones who lose it – and the League, after opposing it, votes for the slip, only to denounce it, disavowing even his own behavior in the attack on Speranza. The curtain closes with tarallucci and wine, with Salvini’s thanks to the Minister of Health for his nice words on the Europeanism of the Carroccio. And, for us who have to write about it, it is only proof of how absurd this government majority is, which does not fall precisely because, having nothing in common with the parties that are part of it, there is nothing on which to divide or argue. . All lined up behind Draghi, not to take responsibility for the unpopular measures of Palazzo Chigi or for his failures, which he mixes more and more frequently with successes. And no one to give the answers that the premier fails to provide on bills, taxes, diesel, international politics.

The left plays the role of the aligned minority that does not even try to affect, hoping that Draghi, by leaving, will give them a sort of moral inheritance. Forza Italia is the responsible but suffering minority, of the type I do not do it for my pleasure but for the love of the country, even if the new position has allowed it to stop the decline in support. And the League? The League is not there, but votes with the premier; because, if he did not vote, it would seem that he is chasing Meloni, and this is not good for Salvini or for his governors, who also have slightly different visions from each other. And then we must demonstrate that we can be a force of government and we must also distinguish ourselves in some way. After all, you don’t have to print the vote on the sweatshirt, sorry, on the card.