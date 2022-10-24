Grey’s Anatomy: Confirmed the return of another character with the 19th season of the drama

Grey’s Anatomy is moving forward on ABC with Season 19. With the new installment, the long-running medical drama continues to introduce fan favorites who left the series in the past. The return of a face well known to viewers is confirmed.

October 19, 2022 11:09 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy has just introduced the new generation of interns who will star in the long-running medical drama. The 19th season of the series that premiered on the broadcast network ABC in 2005, stands out for the arrival of other characters that will become the main part of the next stories of the successful TV show Shonda Rhimes.

Grey’s Anatomy kicked off its 19th season on ABC with 5 new characters

Season 19 will go down as the installment that saw Meredith Gray say goodbye after two decades at the center of the narrative. The actress Ellen Pompeo He decided to walk away from the role as of the eighth episode, however, with his voice he will continue telling the story.

It is not yet clear if Meredith will appear again in future seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Although that is not confirmed, there is a possibility that she will return just as other characters who left her stories in the past of the series have.

Fans have seen Addison Montgomery back (kate walsh) from last season and is now back this week, the promotional trailer for episode 3 confirmed. Jessie Williams confirmed that he is reprising his role as Jackson Avery in this installment of the medical drama.

According to a report on Wednesday, Greg Germann becomes Dr. Tom Koracick again as a guest in the episode that will air on November 3 according to TVLine. That will be the same date Jackson Avery returns with season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. A delivery that will be directed by Jesse Williams.

Greg Germann returns to Grey’s Anatomy to reprise his role as Tom Koracick

Recall that German and Williams said goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy in the same episode of season 17, when their characters headed to Boston to work at the Catherine Fox Foundation. This is the second time that Tom Koracick is back since his departure from the drama. , last appearing as part of last season’s storyline involving Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher).

As for Tom Koracick’s arc in the November episode, titled “When I Get to the Border,” the outlet reveals that Greg Germann’s character contacts Catherine, who is in Boston, regarding a personal matter. This occurs when Meredith will also be in Boston and will catch up with Jackson. Everything happens in the midst of Zola’s concern (Aniela Gumbs) about losing her mother and aunt to Alzheimer’s, just as her grandmother did.