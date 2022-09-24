Grey’s Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey Confesses What Bothered Him Most About Playing Derek

Patrick Dempsey recently spoke out about the impact his character had on people. And while he relishes the recognition, the actor is advocating respect for a part of his life that is affected by the intense love fans have for Derek Shepherd.

Grey’s Anatomy is one week away from launching season 19 in ABCin the midst of great changes: its protagonist Ellen Pompeo he is moving away from the drama and will have a recurring involvement in the series that fans are resenting. In addition, it seems that with this installment another stage begins for the program, one that will be on the shoulders of a more recent generation of actors.

Patrick Dempsey played Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy

But, although for Grey’s Anatomy things change, the legacy that the series leaves among viewers will be permanent. A sample of them is what stars mean like patrick dempsey and Ellen Pompeo for this legion of fans who know the episodes and the dialogues as if they were excerpts from their own lives.

Patrick Dempsey has spoken on this subject countless times, but the most recent was during the presentation of enchanted 2a film in which she stars together with Amy Adams. In his statements, the actor who played the legendary doctor Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd confessed what it has meant to him to have worked for more than a decade on Grey’s Anatomy.

What the character has achieved in the medical drama has not only earned him countless theories about his death on Grey’s Anatomy, which was considered the most dramatic of the entire series, but also the opportunity to return to the show even though his character for obvious reasons I could not do it.

To please the fans, and in the narrative of the third daughter he had with Meredith Grey, the production of Grey’s Anatomy finally dressed Derek Shepherd and his wife as boyfriends, and made them the protagonists of a very romantic marriage on the beach that before no one had a chance to see.

It has always been a very special relationship that Ellen and I have had together in front of and behind the screen as well. I think a lot of the success of the show was because of the chemistry and the relationship and people want to believe in love and all of that. I know people from all over the world who wish we were together, but she has Christopher and I have Jillian and they are amazing people,” Patrick Dempsey said.

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo were the star couple of Grey’s Anatomy

But although he acknowledges that his character has been perhaps the most important of his career, Patrick Dempsey points out that there is something that bothered him and continues to bother him about playing Derek Shepherd. And it is that despite the fact that in real life he and Ellen Pompeo are happily married to other people, fans who are still in love with the chemistry of Meredith and McDreamy do not stop asking them to kiss and treat each other as they did in front of the cameras .

And although both are very fond of each other and have recently shown it at the premiere of Encantada 2 when they ran into each other on the red carpet, there is nothing romantic in their relationship. This is definitely an example of the impact that a story can have on people and those who interpret it.