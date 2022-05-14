Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Why Jackson and April Are Returning to the Drama

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 17 has revealed a sad moment about Dr. Richard Webber and his wife, however, this seems to hint at the return of Jackson and April for the season finale.

May 13, 2022 4:09 p.m.

As season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy comes to an end, the last episode “I’ll Cover You” which aired on May 12, showed a horrible happening for Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), after accidentally ingesting a cannabis shake. But what was really surprising and hints at why Jackson is coming back (Jessie Williams) and April (Sarah Drew), is when Webber’s wife revealed to him that he returned and worsened his cancer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Catherine’s Cancer Could Bring Jackson and April Back

The 17th episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy shows us how Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) took on the task of caring for Dr. Richard after accidentally drinking the cannabis smoothie his wife kept in the fridge. However, when Richard confronted his wife Catherine (Debbie Allen) about his 10 years of sobriety by having drugs in the house, she revealed some sad news to him.

“It is for my pain. My cancer has progressed, darling,” Catherine reveals to Richard.

The last minutes of episode 17 surprised all viewers with the shocking news that floods Dr. Richard and his wife again, after having recovered in previous seasons. But the return of Catherine’s cancer seems to be the perfect arc for the news that the television network revealed a few weeks ago. ABC.

For some time ABC announced that the actors Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew would reprise their roles in the last episodes of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy. At first fans were unclear as to why their characters would return, however, with Catherine’s recent cancer coming back and getting worse it seems understandable and obvious.

Recall that in season 15 of Grey’s AnatomyWebber’s wife underwent surgery for a very aggressive cancer, and although they were able to remove enough so that her life was not in imminent danger, they could not remove it all, at this time she received help from Amelia (Catherine Scorson) and Tom (Greg Germann), who saved his life first with the help of Jackson and April.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: How will Jackson and April return?

But now, with the departure of actor Greg Germann and a special appearance in season 18, it is likely that the return of Jackson and April will be to help Catherine and Richard through the difficult situation they will be living. On the other hand, some fans claim that her return will be to attend her funeral after dying in the final episodes of the drama.

It only remains to wait for the development of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, in which only three episodes remain to be broadcast. Chapter 18 will be released next Thursday, May 19 on the ABC television network.